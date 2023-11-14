Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17

After Ryomen Sukuna's victory against Jogo, fans have been looking forward to seeing what the King of Curses will do next in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17. The episode is scheduled to be released on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

The previous episode saw the reanimated Toji fight Megumi. During the fight, Toji remembered his son and killed himself after learning that Megumi had taken the Fushiguro name. Elsewhere, Ryomen Sukuna defeated Jogo after a long-drawn-out fight. Immediately after that, Uraume arrived to greet him.

Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen episode 41

Uraume as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 41 is planned to be released on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. The episode is set to be titled Thunderclap, Part 2.

As evident from the release schedule of the series' previous episodes, the English-subtitled version of the anime episode will be simulcast internationally after a delay of two hours and four minutes.

The upcoming anime title will be released at the following times in their respective time zones worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Thursday November 16 Central Standard Time 11 am Thursday November 16 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Thursday November 16 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Thursday November 16 Central European Time 6 pm Thursday November 16 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday November 16 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Friday November 17 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Friday November 17

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 41 streaming details

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The anime episode will first air in Japan on TBS/NBS. After that, the title will be made available for simulcast on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll in North America and Europe.

Meanwhile, for other countries like India and other Southeast Asian countries, the series will be released on Netflix. In addition, the anime will also be available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen episode 40

Reanimated Toji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 40, titled Thunderclap, saw the reanimated Toji fighting Megumi Fushiguro. Megumi immediately realized that Toji was too strong for him to handle, therefore he resorted to running away. Nevertheless, Toji managed to track Megumi and went after him. In the end, Toji remembered that Megumi was his son. Thus, after learning that his son had taken the Fushiguro name and not Zenin, he happily killed himself.

Elsewhere, as Kusakabe and Panda were surveilling the city, they met some of the Hasaba twins' associates. During this confrontation, Sukuna began fighting Jogo. That fight saw a major portion of the city get destroyed, following which Sukuna defeated Jogo and praised his strength. Right after that, Uraume came to greet Sukuna.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen episode 41?

Haruta Shigemo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 41, titled Thunderclap, Part 2, will most likely see Haruta Shigemo fight Mahoraga. Throughout the anime, Megumi has tried summoning Mahoraga on various occasions. However, before he would finish his chant, he would get interrupted. That does not seem to be the case in the Shibuya Incident Arc as one can see the glimpse of a shikigami's feet as it is seen approaching Megumi's opponent Haruta Shigemo at the end of the previous episode.

Given that the shikigami seems to be too strong for the Curse user, there is a good chance that the shikigami would win the fight. Otherwise, Haruta may get rescued by someone else present in the vicinity.

