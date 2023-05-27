Demon Slayer: Is Zohakuten's Wood Manipulation inspired from Naruto, explained

The latest episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village has sparked discussions among fans due to the introduction of a new upper rank demon named Zohakuten and his remarkable demon arts abilities. In episode 7, Zohakuten showcased his wood manipulation power, which strikingly resembled Hashirama Senju's Wood Style Wood Dragon jutsu from Naruto.

This resemblance has caught the attention of fans, leading to speculations and comparisons between the two characters. Let's explore this connection and delve into the intriguing world of anime influences.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Zohakuten's wood manipulation resembling Hashirama's Wood Style Wood Dragon Jutsu in Demon Slayer

During the intense battle between Tanjiro, Nezuko, Genya, and the upper rank demon Hantengu, Zohakuten interrupts by employing his wood manipulation power. As a result, multiple giant wood serpent monsters are unleashed to attack Tanjiro and his friends, reminiscent of the iconic fight scene between Hashirama and Madara in Naruto.

Hashirama's Wood Dragon jutsu was used to restrain Kurama, the nine-tailed fox controlled by Madara Uchiha. The wood dragon's attack in Demon Slayer pays homage to this memorable moment in Naruto.

Zohakuten's wood manipulation ability closely resembles Hashirama's Wood Style techniques. The striking similarities in their powers have led fans to humorously refer to Zohakuten as the "son" of Hashirama.

The stance and execution of their respective abilities are remarkably alike. Zohakuten's demon art, akin to Hashirama's Wood Dragon jutsu, reinforces the connection between the two characters. However, it is important to note that Zohakuten is an entirely separate character in the Demon Slayer universe.

This is also not the first time that a character's features in Demon Slayer have drawn comparisons to other popular series. Zohakuten's appearance bears a striking resemblance to Eneru, a character from One Piece.

Zohakuten's resemblance to Hashirama from Naruto and Eneru from One Piece raises questions about the influences behind the creation of Demon Slayer's characters. It showcases the dynamic nature of the anime industry, where artists and writers take inspiration from different works to craft their own unique narratives.

The similarities between One Piece's Eneru and Demon Slayer's Zohakuten may be striking, but for a good, non-plagiaristic reason (Image via Sportskeeda)

The presence of similarities and references among anime characters is not uncommon. Many fantasy Shonen anime draw inspiration from old fairy tales, mythologies, and even real-life elements. The character designs and powers in anime often borrow ideas from various sources.

What to expect from Swordsmith Village Arc episode 8?

With the Swordsmith Village arc currently airing, fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming episodes to see how Tanjiro and his friends will confront and defeat Zohakuten. The clash between their abilities and the unfolding of the storyline promises to provide thrilling moments and unexpected twists for the audience.

As the series progresses, viewers will continue to witness the unique powers and character dynamics that make this series a captivating anime.

Swordsmith Village arc episode 8 is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 11:15 pm in Japan. The episode will be aired officially on Crunchyroll and will also be available to fans across the world via Netflix and other digital streaming platforms in dubbed and subbed versions.

