Dragon Ball Super manga set to divert from the Super Hero film in ways no body expected

Dragon Ball Super manga is progressing slightly slower, and fans are hoping for fresh content. The manga is adapting the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film released earlier this year. It focused on Gohan and Piccolo and featured Cell Max as the prime antagonist.

Fans weren’t happy that the manga was adapting an existing movie instead of providing the fanbase with original content.

However, a video on the Bandai Spirits Channel seems to have given the fanbase some hope. As per the reports by popular X user @peraperayume, some interesting comments were made about chapter 100. While fans speculate the possibility of a new story arc, at the very least, fans will likely get an original manga ending.

This article aims to understand why the Dragon Ball Super fanbase is on its toes and hoping for a new story arc.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains Dragon Ball Super Manga spoilers. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author. Readers' discretion is advised.

Dragon Ball Super: Could chapter 100 set up a new story arc?

Before determining whether the series will introduce a new story arc, let’s understand what was discussed in the Bandai Spirits Channel. The segment featured Victory Uchida, the editor of the V-Jump magazine. According to the aforementioned X user, he stated that chapter 100 would feature events that are “unbelievable/unexpected,” and fans can expect “crazy developments.” It’s quite cryptic, and fans attempt to determine what this could mean.

Will Dragon Ball Super feature a new arc? No, it is doubtful that a new story arc will be introduced at this point, especially when Dragon Ball Daima was announced. That said, we believe the Dragon Ball Super manga will divert from the ending explored in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

What possible ending could the manga feature?

Chapter 100 will most likely conclude the current story arc, and the editor of the V-Jump magazine suggested a possible change. If they were to change the ending, then Cell Max might not be defeated by Gohan alone. He could receive assistance from other Dragon Ball characters.

If the writers wish to reignite readers’ interests, they can introduce Son Goku and the Saiyan Prince Vegeta.

Their entry would undoubtedly break the internet, and it could revive some interest from the fanbase, a majority of which is currently dormant. The new ending could showcase Cell Max finding a way to overwhelm Gohan. When things seem bleak, Vegeta and Goku would make their entry and assist Gohan. Watching the three characters fight in unison would be pretty stimulating.

Black Frieza's potential entry into the current story arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Another interesting approach would be introducing one of the best villains in a powerful transformation - Black Frieza. Cell Max would be obliterated by Frieza, especially when the former is exhausted. This could force Gohan to surpass his limits and tap into his potential, marking an essential stage in the Dragon Ball Super series.

These are just a few directions where the plot could progress should the manga show an original ending. However, we urge the fanbase to patiently wait until the chapter’s release to confirm the above-stated theories.

