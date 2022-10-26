Edens Zero chapter 213 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Edens Zero chapter 213 will be released at 12 am JST on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Officially, the chapters are released every Wednesday in Japan, unless otherwise stated. The manga can be read on the Azuki and Inkr websites at the same time it is published in Japan.

All the chapters of Edens Zero are also available on Amazon Kindle, ComiXology, and Crunchyroll. The Kodansha website offers additional information about digitally purchasing the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Edens Zero manga series.

Edens Zero chapter 213 is about to take an emotional turn

Release date and time of Edens Zero Chapter 213

Ziggy and Shiki (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

The creator of Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima’s ongoing sci-fi fantasy series Edens Zero has become enormously popular and is widely regarded as the mangaka's best work to date. Edens Zero has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine since June 2018 which comes out on Wednesdays in Japan, meaning it comes out on Tuesday for most of the rest of the world.

Here is a detailed list of the release date and time of Eden's Zero chapter 213:

Pacific Daylight time - 8 am, October 25, 2022

Central Daylight time - 10 am, October 25, 2022

Eastern Daylight time - 11 am, October 25, 2022

British Summer time - 4 pm, October 25, 2022

Central European Summer time- 5 pm, October 25, 2022

Indian Standard time - 8:30 pm, - October 25, 2022

Philippine time - 11 pm, October 25, 2022

Australian Central Daylight time - 1:30 am, October 26, 2022

A quick summary of the previous chapter

Elsie as seen in the manga (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

In chapter 212, titled Möbius, while Justice and Homura are fighting God Acnoella, it is revealed that Acnoella invented a machine called Möbius that produced the dragons.

In a series of twists, Justice discovers that Acnoella is Elsie's mother, the former queen of Lendard Kingdom, Shaya Le Lendard, and that Elsie takes the spotlight by killing her.

What to look forward to in Edens Zero chapter 213

Pino as seen in the manga (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

Edens Zero chapter 213 titled If You Can Get By Without Fighting is expected to focus on what happens after Elsie declares her intention to take over Möbius.

While some fans expected Elsie to become the series' main antagonist after seeing her terrifying face in the previous chapter, spoilers indicate that this shall not be the case. Instead, in this chapter, we will see an emotionally exhausted Elsie.

On the other hand, there appears to be some bad news for manga fans, as Ziggy will blame Shiki for not being able to kill him, and then proceed to make Pino disappear.

