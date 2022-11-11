Edens Zero chapter 216 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Edens Zero chapter 216 will be released at 12 am JST on November 16, 2022. At the same time as the manga is published in Japan, fans can read it on the Azuki and Inkr websites. Edens Zero chapters are also available on Amazon Kindle, ComiXology, and Crunchyroll. More information can be found on the Kodansha website.

The previous chapter saw some unexpected twists and turns, and now the Edens Zero crew is trapped between two enemies who are too much for them. This chapter will most likely focus on how they avoid complete annihilation and escape safely.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Edens Zero manga

Edens Zero chapter 216 will be all about escaping two of the manga's greatest threats

Release date and time

Hiro Mashima's Edens Zero has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine since June 2018 and it comes out on Wednesdays in Japan. Edens Zero chapter 216 will be released at the times listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 7 am, Sunday, November 13

Eastern Daylight Time: 10 am, Sunday, November 13

British Daylight Time: 4 pm, Sunday, November 13

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Sunday, November 13

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, November 13

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, November 13

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, November 14

Australia Central Daylight Time: 12.30 am, Monday, November 14

What to expect from Edens Zero chapter 216?

Chronophage as seen in chapter 27 of the manga (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

Preparations to avoid the approaching Chronophage will be the main focus of Edens Zero chapter 216. Since the Chronophage consumes a planet's time, the need of the hour is to get Edens Zero ready for escape. Edens Zero chapter 216 is expected to be thrilling because of this general sense of panic in the crew.

Despite the fact that they are enemies, Eraser tells Shiki that he has no plans to fight at the moment because the Oración Seis Interstellar is also preparing to leave before the Chronophage arrives.

In Edens Zero chapter 216, the heroes may also encounter Edens One, but a fight between Shiki and Edens Zero is unlikely to happen right away. Edens One possesses tremendous power and can outwit every human and machine in intelligence, so Shiki will probably need to power up even more before facing what appears to be his ultimate foe.

What happened in the previous chapter?

Edens One as seen in chapter 100 of the manga (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

Edens Zero chapter 215 saw the reveal of the true enemy, who had been teased in previous chapters of the manga. While Hermit was explaining to Shiki that Edens One, Ziggy's ship, had become sentient and evil, it was parallelly shown that the buried ship had unearthed itself from the ground.

In addition, in an unexpected turn of events, the Chronophage is on its way to planet Lendard, where the crew of Edens Zero are currently located. Rebecca denies using her Ether Gear to cause it to change its course, so Edens One, which has its own Etherion, is likely to have done the summoning.

In Edens Zero chapter 215, it was also shown that Shiki had obtained Nero's power to create wormholes from Ziggy.

