Edens Zero chapter 217: Holy decides to not pursue Shiki, Connor tells Rebecca he is her father, and Hermit interrogates Clown

With Edens Zero chapter 217, the series is moving on to newer adventures and possibly newer locations. The previous chapter appears to have concluded the story of planet Lendard, and all that remains is to reflect on the gains and losses after weeks of high-octane drama and action.

As a result, this chapter has a melancholy tone. There are no shocking revelations or actions, just the characters taking it all in and figuring out where they stand.

Edens Zero chapter 217 delves into Rebecca's family

Holy decides not to arrest Shiki

A week has passed between the events of the previous chapter and the events of Edens Zero chapter 217, according to the narrator Xiaomei. The manga's protagonists have arrived in the Sakura cosmos.

Holy has returned to the Interstellar Union Army after completing her objectives. She had intended to arrest Shiki after defeating Deadened Crow, but circumstances have changed, and she no longer wishes to pursue her military operation.

The fate of the mothers

Xiaomei also reveals in Edens Zero chapter 217 that the dead bodies of Edens Zero's crew's mothers were transported to their homelands and properly buried. Ziggy had gathered the corpses, transported them to Lendard, and placed them in tubes in order to harvest the creative ether that only mothers possess.

Rebecca's mother was the only one who was still alive, and she was still unconscious. However, at the end of the chapter, it is announced that she has awakened.

Connor and Rebecca have similar personality traits

In Edens Zero chapter 217, Connor, after some hesitation, confesses to Rebecca that he is her father. This was revealed to the readers in a previous chapter. It is still a lot of information for Rebecca to process and she can only manage to look confused and deny it at the moment.

Ironically, her reaction mirrors Connor's when Noah revealed the same information to him. Connor had no idea Rebecca was his daughter before that, but he thought she looked a lot like Rachel aka Saintfire Nox.

Rebecca and Connor share other characteristics, such as their eating habits and, more importantly, the fact that they were both abandoned by Nox.

Rebecca is troubled after meeting her parents

Rebecca has mixed feelings about discovering her parents' identities in such a short period of time after living her entire life without knowing them. She admits that she is unsure whether she should be happy about it.

Others tell her not to worry because she is fortunate to be able to meet her parents. They also remind Rebecca of an early video she made about meeting her parents so they could cosplay as Happy.

Shiki is hesitant to inform Elsie's crew of her fate

Shiki is contacted by Elsie's crew and asked if he knows anything about Elsie, Gowen, or Hyoga. Shiki is aware of Elsie's fate and respects her decision, but he finds it difficult to break the news to her crew. Clown advises him that it is best if he just tells the truth, to which Shiki agrees.

Hermit confronts Clown

Hermit begins questioning Clown in Edens Zero chapter 217. Clown, one of The Demon King's Four Dark Stars, admits that he knew his orders were coming from Edens One rather than Ziggy.

When Hermit asks him how the Edens Zero became conscious, Clown responds by asking if it is unusual for a machine to have a heart. In a flashback, Clown is a human surgeon, and Sister is a human patient.

What happened in the previous chapter?

In Edens Zero chapter 216 Edens Zero's crew was forced to flee Edens One after it attacked them. Meanwhile, Elsie and James decided to stop fighting and instead make up for the lost time. They remained on Lendard even as the Chronophage devoured two hundred and sixty years of the planet's time.

