Hidari's "Awakening" moment in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex could be sooner than fans expect

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is currently at a very crucial stage where both the protagonists and antagonists struggle for any leads to pursue their aims. However, the shinobi's side seems to have an advantage over the Shinju with characters like Boruto and Kawaki. However, Shinju's trump card might still be asleep, and that is Hidari.

The Shinju was created from Sasuke's chakra after the deuteragonist was transformed into a chakra tree. However, Hidari has yet to showcase any abilities that reflect the powers of Sasuke, more specifically, the abilities of the Sharingan. With Ryu capable of using Shinki's Iron Sand release, HIdari might also be close to awakening his true powers.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga series and has the author's opinion.

Exploring Hidari's awakening in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Hidari as seen in the manga (Image via Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto/Shueisha)

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 15, Ryu was born from Shinki's chakra after Matsuri kidnapped the boy during her raid on the Hidden Sand Village. While Ryu's personality was very different from his allies, his abilities were also of key notice as he could instantly utilize Shinki's Iron Sand Release, which is one of the most unique jutsu techniques.

Using this, he pulled out Code, who was spying on them. This had the fans thinking whether any other Shinju could awaken similar abilities. Matsuri, born from Moegi, doesn't have any such key abilities. The same goes for Mamushi (born from Bug) and maybe even Jura (whose source isn't revealed). However, another Shinju might have the ability to awaken a unique Kekkai Genkai.

Sasuke transformed into a chakra tree (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Hidari (born from Sasuke) has displayed the shinobi's speed and battle IQ, as seen in his battle against Sarada Uchiha. However, Hidari lacked the Sharingan, which he presumably hasn't awakened yet. While his Shinju abilities might be overpowered on their own, he would need the Sharingan to at least stand his ground against Boruto and his allies.

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Hidari faced the consequences of overconfidence against the protagonist as he died through Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko. However, he was later rebirthed through a Soul Thorn. So, for him to be better in battle against the Hidden Leaf shinobi, he might need to awaken his doujutsu, Sharingan.

Konohamaru and Matsuri as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

The usual procedure of awakening the Sharingan is to undergo trauma, which might also apply to Hidari. In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 17, Matsuri and Ryu were manipulated by Hidden Leaf's Team 7. As Shikamaru might be looking into killing these Shinju, this might form the basis of Hidari awakening his Sharingan.

As fans already know, the Shinju share a healthy bond, and due to this, they are quite close. So, the death of either Matsuri or Ryu might see Hidari awakening his Sharingan, and this might give the Hidden Leaf shinobi a run for their money.

Final thoughts

It is strange how Hidari is the only one who has yet to showcase any abilities that mirror his chakra source. So, his awakening might be sooner than fans think. However, just to be on the safe side, take this article with a grain of salt.

