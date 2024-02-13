Is Aokiji the most underestimated Admiral in One Piece? Explored

Within the sprawling realm of One Piece, the Marine Admirals are famed for their tremendous might and command. Though figures like Kizaru and Akainu have gained much notice, one Admiral who frequently escapes notice is Aokiji, also called Kuzan. Despite his extraordinary skills and meaningful role in propelling the narrative forward, Aokiji remains one of the most underrated Admirals in One Piece.
With his unmatched Logia Devil Fruit abilities granting mastery over ice, Aokiji has proven himself a formidable force. Yet his laidback personality and preference for diplomacy over aggression causes many to overlook his strength. Though often content to let others take the spotlight, Aokiji's cunning and prowess must not be underestimated.
One Piece: Aokiji, the most underrated Admiral of the Marines
Aokiji can control ice after eating the Hie Hie no Mi Devil Fruit. This power enables him to form and shape ice however he chooses, providing him with various attacking and defending methods. While he does not often display his full extent of powers, there have been times when Aokiji has revealed his formidable might.
In episode 1093 of One Piece anime, when Aokiji went up against Cracker, the 1st Division Commander of Big Mom's crew, Aokiji easily defeated him with his battle expertise and proficiency with his Devil Fruit power. This showcased the huge power difference between the two characters.
Aokiji's resignation from the Marines and joining the Blackbeard Pirates came as a huge blow to the One Piece world and hurt them greatly. As one of three Admirals, his missing presence left a difficult gap to fill. His fighting skills and strategic mind were extremely useful tools for the Marines.
Choosing to join the Blackbeard Pirates came as quite a surprise, bringing up the reasons for his actions and where his true loyalties lay. This strange pairing with the notorious Blackbeard crew further highlights Aokiji's mysterious character that remains hard to pin down.
One Piece: Who is Aokiji, also known as Kuzan?
As a previous Admiral, Aokiji's role within the One Piece narrative cannot be dismissed. He engaged in critical battles on numerous significant occasions, including the Battle of Marineford.
Aokiji's confrontation with Akainu, which brought about his resignation, had far-achieving outcomes. It underscored his solid feeling of fairness and his refusal to adjust himself to an extremist like Akainu, who positions total justice over moral contemplations.
Aokiji's choice to join the Blackbeard Pirates prompts interesting inquiries about his genuine objectives. Many theories have been talked about how Aokiji is a member of the SWORD and a part of the Blackbeard Pirates as a spy. Future occasions will uncover Aokiji's genuine commitment, including an additional layer of secret to his character.
Final thoughts
Aokiji is unquestionably one of the most underrated Admirals in the One Piece world. His expertise in Hie Hie no Mi Devil Fruit and remarkable fighting talents make him a formidable foe. The Marines still feel the effect of losing Aokiji, as his void was challenging to fill. He plays a pivotal role in the story, and his unexpected alliance with the Blackbeard Pirates brings an interesting aspect of mystery and unpredictability.