Is One Punch Man only popular because of the art? ONE's comic vs. Murata's manga, a comparison

The One Punch Man series, unlike most, was originally a webcomic series. Its popularity skyrocketed when the anime adaptation was first launched. Since the anime adaptation has gained a reputation for taking enormous amounts of time before releasing a season, fans have attempted to explore the source material in the intervening periods.

Some assumed that the source material was a manga series, which is quite common for most anime titles. However, One Punch Man is originally a webcomic series, written and illustrated by ONE. The difference in the art style seen in the manga and webcomic is like day and night. Yusuke Murata, the artist responsible for the manga series, is known for his incredibly detailed art style.

One Punch Man has some of the most visually captivating visuals, and the manga community has compared some of his illustrations to the likes of Kentaro Miura. This begs the question - is One Punch Man more popular because of the manga?

In short, yes, the One Punch Man manga is popular because of the manga. There are plenty of variables that play a role in a series’ popularity. A solid storyline with well-written characters lays the foundation of any good story. ONE, the creator of the original webcomic has done a stellar job in that sense.

However, the comparison here is between two different mediums that narrate the same story, and the manga is a pretty faithful adaptation of the webcomic, rarely featuring manga-original scenes.

What differentiates the two is the quality of illustrations. ONE’s art style is incredibly crude, which isn’t particularly a bad thing, since a sizable portion of the fanbase actually enjoys that style. Yusuke Murata’s illustrations, on the other hand, are incredibly refined. His ability to bring in a dynamic quality to the fight scenes on still images is unparalleled.

He implements various techniques, like blurred lines that essentially creates an illusion of movement and speed. However, the most impressive aspect isn’t even the quality of his art, but the sheer consistency with which he draws.

It is incredibly difficult to find a panel which has a subpar illustration in almost 200 chapters that he has published so far.

There are instances where ONE’s illustrations don’t seem proportionate either. At first it can be quite jarring, especially to consumers of manga who have read other titles that have good illustrations.

A comparison of the manga and webcomic (Image via Shueisha/Yusuke Murata and ONE)

Lack of visually pleasing panels can serve as a massive hurdle for the average reader. This can also hinder them from enjoying a complex plot with plenty of comical scenes. This is one of the biggest reasons why the webcomic is not the first point of contact for someone who is new to the One Punch Man series.

Therefore, it is safe to say that One Punch Man’s popularity is largely due to the manga adaptation of the original series. While that might be the case, the original webcomic is quite enjoyable in its own way. Since the story has progressed substantially in the webcomic, fans can read the source material to get a headstart on the manga readers as well.

