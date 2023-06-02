KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 9: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 9 is set to be released on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. After a surprisingly narratively-driven installment, fans are curious to see what's in store for them next. While the anime series will likely get back to its old antics, fans are hoping for a continued tonal shift.

There is currently no verifiable spoiler information for KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 9. However, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all available release information for KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 9 while speculating on what to expect.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 9 likely to get back to tongue-in-cheek humor after Riche and Toka storyline

Release date and time, where to watch

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 9 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 1:30 am JST on Thursday, June 7, 2023. Given the timing of the Japanese release, viewers all around the world will see the episode arrive on Wednesday locally.

International audiences can use Crunchyroll to stream KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 9. However, the platform will have a slight delay in making the episode available, given the nature of their simulcast agreements.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 9 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Wednesday, June 7

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, June 7

British Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, June 7

Central European Summer Time: 6:30 pm, Wednesday, June 7

Indian Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Wednesday, June 7

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am Thursday, June 8

Japanese Standard Time: 1:30 am JST, Thursday, June 8

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:00 am Thursday, June 8

Episode 8 recap

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 8 began with Dakini explaining her initial role as an Archon. Essentially, she removed people’s ability/desire to love and procreate to the point where they naturally became infertile several generations later.

However, Dakini later met a young girl named Toka, who had somehow overcome this evolutionary misstep. Toka was sent to an isolation village, where she became pregnant and was killed by the other villagers out of fear.

Returning to the present, Atar saved Yukito and co from certain death, with Mitama and Riche splitting off from the group after. This is where it was revealed that Toka was Riche’s mother, while Atar began battling Dakini until she used her powers to force them to submit to the power of “love.”

Thankfully, Mitama came back just in time, having successfully enlisted the help of the real god Dakini to turn off the Archon Dakini’s powers. This allowed Atar and Mitama to overwhelm her, eventually defeating her with some help from Roy.

The episode ended with Riche revealing that she was Toka’s child. Meanwhile, Dakini realized her role in making the world what it is today as she wept for Toka.

What to expect (speculative)

While the previous episode has fans hoping for a continued, serious approach to the series, KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 9 is unlikely to deliver in this area. Unfortunately, the Riche/Toka storyline seems to be a one-off meant for the purpose of eliminating Dakini as a threat among the Archons.

Likewise, with only four episodes left in the season, KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 9 will be very telling of how the opening installment will conclude.

If Loki comes back into the fold, the final four episodes will likely focus on Yukito’s efforts to combat her with the likely newfound help of Dakini. Otherwise, expect one or two more miscellaneous Archons to appear for Yukito to crusade against.

Follow along for more KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

