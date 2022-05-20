As one of the strongest fighters in One Piece, it's no surprise that Luffy has a myriad of moves that can vow for the strongest of his in the series. His transformations only compound the issue, resulting in various techniques being enhanced due to the qualities of said transformations.

Yet even with these various moves and forms which must be considered, there are clear contenders for Luffy's strongest move in the series. In both One Piece's anime and manga, there are some moves that are clearly put on a higher level than others, whether by their setup or by the impact they make on enemies.

Here are Luffy's strongest moves in One Piece, ranked from weakest to strongest.

Gear Fourth attacks steal two spots for Luffy’s strongest moves in One Piece

5) Gum-Gum Red Hawk

Kicking off the list is the Gum-Gum Red Hawk, first used in One Piece's Fish-Man Island arc. Similar to the Gum-Gum Jet Bullet, Luffy stretches his arm back as it's covered in Armament Haki, entering Gear Second at this moment as well. His arm then ignites to the point of releasing a stream of fire behind it as it's snapped forward for impact.

Upon impacting his opponent, the fire explodes through their chest, severely damaging their internal organs in the process, as shown when used against Doflamingo. It's undoubtedly one of Luffy's most powerful techniques, being relevant throughout the entire New World saga thus far.

4) Gum-Gum Jet Culverin

Used in Luffy's Gear Fourth Snakeman form, the Gum-Gum Jet Culverin made its debut alongside said form during One Piece's Whole Cake Island arc. Like with Bounce-Man's attacks, he compresses his fist in a spring-like manner before shooting it out at a ridiculous speed and impacting force towards his opponent.

One key distinction here is the option to use the Python technique to change the fist's direction mid-attack. Additionally, his arm speeds up the more it stretches, meaning opponents who delay the impact but are eventually hit with it receive more damage than they would have earlier. This clause undoubtedly makes it one of Luffy's most powerful moves in the series.

3) Gum-Gum Red Roc

First debuting during his fight versus Kaido, the Gum-Gum Red Roc is an attack that combines Luffy's Gear Second and Gear Third techniques. Luffy first inflates his fist with Gear Third before activating Gear Second and Ryou, coating his fist in the latter. Like the Red Hawk, the move is lit aflame as it's made, creating a blaze of fire around it.

Upon impact, it's shown to burn its target in addition to slamming them on the ground and is implied in the anime to be hot enough a flame to cause a localized weather change. It's the strongest move shown thus far in the One Piece anime, but some manga techniques still supersede it. Regardless, it remains one of Luffy's most powerful moves in the series.

WARNING: The following entries contain One Piece manga spoilers.

2) Gum-Gum Over Kong Gun

Used by Luffy when in his Gear Fourth Bounce-Man transformation, the Gum-Gum Over Kong Gun is extremely similar to the King-Kong Gun. The main difference here is that it is now imbued with Advanced Conqueror's Haki, making the technique incredibly more powerful.

Other than that, the setup is the same, seeing Luffy further inflate his fist to massive proportions while compressing it for extra force. The attack was powerful enough to cause one of Kaido's Blast Breaths to explode inside his mouth, in addition to causing the damage it would've on its own. There's little doubt that it's one of Luffy's most powerful attacks yet in One Piece, though it isn't the top dog.

1) Gum-Gum Bajrang Gun

That title belongs to the incredibly recent Gum-Gum Bajrang Gun, making use of Luffy's brand new Gear Fifth/Awakened form. The Gum-Gum Bajrang Gun is essentially the Gear Fifth version of the Over Kong Gun, using both Advanced Armament and Advanced Conqueror's Haki in its setup.

One main difference is the sheer increase in the attack's size, which sees Luffy's fist grow to nearly the size of the island Onigashima. The power it emits is incredible, creating one of the largest Conqueror's Haki clashes seen in the series thus far.

Once landing, it was shown powerful enough to send Kaido flying to and through the ground of the Wano mainland, creating a dragon-shaped hole in the process. While still unconfirmed, it's entirely possible that this is the ending blow in the two's fight. If this ends up being the case, it's almost inarguably the strongest move Luffy has used thus far in One Piece.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

