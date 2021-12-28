My Hero Academia: Three most useful and two pointless quirks

The world of My Hero Academia boasts a plethora of unique and interesting quirks. Some characters are born with overwhelming abilities. Others learn to adapt their strange powers into unique forms of strength.

This article will cover three of the most useful quirks, as well as two that are pointless.

The three most useful quirks in My Hero Academia

3) Erasure

Erasure (Image via My Hero Academia Wiki)

Class 1-A in My Hero Academia is taught by pro hero Shota Aizawa. Also known by his hero name, Eraser Head, Aizawa possesses the ultimate defensive quirk. Considering that the power system of My Hero Academia is based around quirks, an ability that disables them altogether is extremely useful.

Aizawa has used this power to halt rampaging villains as well as calm down allies who lose control.

2) Creation

Creation Quirk (Image via Quora)

My Hero Academia student Momo Yaoyorozu can use her Creation quirk to materialize any object from her body. Everyone has experienced a moment in life when they wish they could snap their fingers and make something they need appear.

Yaoyorozu can almost do just that. While the quirk does exhaust her stamina, this My Hero Academia hero-in-training has spawned many tools and weapons to aid in rescue and battle.

1) All For One

All For One (Image via Youtube)

My Hero Academia antagonist All For One uses an overwhelming quirk by the same name. This malicious villain employs his quirk to steal quirks from others to use as his own.

Not only can this evil man steal and use quirks, he can also redistribute the stolen abilities to others. All For One stands atop the world of My Hero Academia villains with his tremendous arsenal of abilities as well as the loyal underlings he gifts with powerful stolen quirks.

Two pointless quirks in My Hero Academia

1) Big Horn

Big Horn (Image via My Hero Academia Wiki)

My Hero Academia news anchor, Daikaku Miyagi is known for his signature horn. His quirk gave him two horns on his forehead, but he had one removed. Although it is not important for a newscaster to possess a powerful quirk, this is certainly one of the most pointless ones.

Unless Miyagi is fighting someone with a similar quirk or scratching a friend's back, there is not much use for such a horn.

2) Invisibility

Invisibility Quirk (Image via Viz Media)

Class 1-A student Toru Hagakure was born with the quirk Invisibility. Her entire body is totally invisible. Plenty of people have dreamed of what they could accomplish if they were invisible for a day.

However, that usually comes with the assumption that they would be completely unseen. Hagakure is always somewhat clothed - and visible.

The My Hero Academia student possesses abilities similar to that of Marvel's Invisible Woman, but the MCU is not restricted by the same viewer age rating. That being said, the MHA student negates the potential of her own stealth-type quirk because she has to remain clothed.

