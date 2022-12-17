My Hero Academia x Fortnite collab is finally out as Twitter reacts with excitement

My Hero Academia skins are finally available on Fortnite and Twitter users cannot contain their enthusiasm witnessing the collaboration.
It's been a very busy year for the My Hero Academia series. The final arc is currently underway in the manga, all while the anime is undergoing its sixth season. Right before 2022 draws to a close, My Hero Academia decided to follow in the footsteps of Dragon Ball and Naruto.
The series became the latest popular anime to crossover with Fortnite, a cultural phenomenon in the gaming world. Epic Games released the said collaboration today, on December 16. This excited netizens across the globe, as they took to Twitter to express their opinions.
“My Hero Academia stuff in Fortnite is kinda insane” - Twitter reacts positively as the collaboration is finally out
More details about the collaboration
My Hero Academia officially arrived in Fortnite on December 16, which would be very hard to miss if a person simply typed the series into the Twitter search bar.
Fortnite players will receive numerous rewards for this ongoing event, including cosmetic items with the most popular characters:
- Izuku Midoriya, better known as Deku
- Toshinori Yagi, better known as All Might
- Katsuki Bakugo
- Ochako Uraraka
Each of these hero costumes have their own unique harvesting tools, such as Deku using a Blackwhip Axe. Fortnite players can also complete specific quests to earn more cosmetic items. Players should complete them as soon as possible, since the event won't last forever.
Naturally, some Twitter users took advantage of these features while playing Fortnite. They saw Deku and Bakugo hugging each other, which is a rather heartwarming scene, considering their history together, especially since Bakugo is not the affectionate type.
Twitter users had fun with the Fortnite skins
The fan frenzy was bound to happen the moment the collab dropped this morning. Many players have been waiting for this ever since it was first announced. Here's a look at Twitter users who clearly had a lot of fun with the event today.
Fortnite is more than just a battle royale game. At the end of the day, players from completely different fandoms come together for these special events. Crossovers between popular brands usually trend on Twitter. Judging by the social media reactions above, this is exactly the case here.
In conclusion
Twitter users could barely contain their excitement over this crossover event. Fans live on a timeline where Fortnite blends media genres together, whether it's from comic books or serialized manga. Most importantly, My Hero Academia is popular enough to stand alongside Dragon Ball and Naruto.
It's not everyday that All Might dominates a multiplayer game with the One For All Quirk. Not only is he the number one hero in Japan, he is also number one in victory royales. The character really does live up to his reputation in Fortnite. The same goes for the rest of the cast in this collaboration.
Fortnite and My Hero Academia are geared towards a younger demographic. It's no surprise that so many Twitter users were jumping with joy when the costumes were finally available. They can now play their favorite game while cosplaying as their favorite anime characters.
