My Hero Academia x Fortnite collab is finally out as Twitter reacts with excitement

My Hero Academia skins are finally available on Fortnite and Twitter users cannot contain their enthusiasm witnessing the collaboration.

It's been a very busy year for the My Hero Academia series. The final arc is currently underway in the manga, all while the anime is undergoing its sixth season. Right before 2022 draws to a close, My Hero Academia decided to follow in the footsteps of Dragon Ball and Naruto.

The series became the latest popular anime to crossover with Fortnite, a cultural phenomenon in the gaming world. Epic Games released the said collaboration today, on December 16. This excited netizens across the globe, as they took to Twitter to express their opinions.

“My Hero Academia stuff in Fortnite is kinda insane” - Twitter reacts positively as the collaboration is finally out

More details about the collaboration

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Four mighty Heroes from the world of My Hero Academia have dropped in with smashing new gameplay, free in-game rewards, a Hero Training Gym experience, and more.



fn.gg/MHA Go Beyond! Plus Ultra!Four mighty Heroes from the world of My Hero Academia have dropped in with smashing new gameplay, free in-game rewards, a Hero Training Gym experience, and more. Go Beyond! Plus Ultra!Four mighty Heroes from the world of My Hero Academia have dropped in with smashing new gameplay, free in-game rewards, a Hero Training Gym experience, and more.fn.gg/MHA https://t.co/RYFNGwwPAO

My Hero Academia officially arrived in Fortnite on December 16, which would be very hard to miss if a person simply typed the series into the Twitter search bar.

Fortnite players will receive numerous rewards for this ongoing event, including cosmetic items with the most popular characters:

Izuku Midoriya, better known as Deku

better known as Deku Toshinori Yagi, better known as All Might

better known as All Might Katsuki Bakugo

Ochako Uraraka

Each of these hero costumes have their own unique harvesting tools, such as Deku using a Blackwhip Axe. Fortnite players can also complete specific quests to earn more cosmetic items. Players should complete them as soon as possible, since the event won't last forever.

HyPerRifiC @HyPerRifiC hgnn, fortnight X my hero academia crossover, am too weak to resist hgnn, fortnight X my hero academia crossover, am too weak to resist

Naturally, some Twitter users took advantage of these features while playing Fortnite. They saw Deku and Bakugo hugging each other, which is a rather heartwarming scene, considering their history together, especially since Bakugo is not the affectionate type.

Twitter users had fun with the Fortnite skins

The fan frenzy was bound to happen the moment the collab dropped this morning. Many players have been waiting for this ever since it was first announced. Here's a look at Twitter users who clearly had a lot of fun with the event today.

Maku @TropicalMaku The My Hero Academia stuff in Fortnite is kindaaaa insaneeeeeeeeeeeee. The My Hero Academia stuff in Fortnite is kindaaaa insaneeeeeeeeeeeee. https://t.co/13Hy3Z3OwT

Pride @PridefuISin We live in a time where Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, Naruto and Marvel are put into the same game as Fortnite collabs



That is incredible We live in a time where Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, Naruto and Marvel are put into the same game as Fortnite collabsThat is incredible https://t.co/ST6AuEL2Qj

Lokeefe @Lokeefe9 Ok this has been a very weird day so far

- Ash is being Replaced in the amine

- Their was a barbie Movie Trailer

- Shaggy has been casted in the FNAF Movie

- My hero Is in Fortnite



next thing I know Jeff fowler Is going say that Chaos is going to be in the Kunckles Show. Ok this has been a very weird day so far - Ash is being Replaced in the amine - Their was a barbie Movie Trailer- Shaggy has been casted in the FNAF Movie - My hero Is in Fortnite next thing I know Jeff fowler Is going say that Chaos is going to be in the Kunckles Show. https://t.co/02JZ4QAr5W

(^з^)-☆ @summerdru THE MY HERO ACADEMIA X FORTNITE COLLAB IS OUT THE MY HERO ACADEMIA X FORTNITE COLLAB IS OUT😭 https://t.co/5iNeRDYuUq

Haise @vHaisee My hero in fortnite My hero in fortnite 👍👍 https://t.co/rqUuBskqbV

Fortnite is more than just a battle royale game. At the end of the day, players from completely different fandoms come together for these special events. Crossovers between popular brands usually trend on Twitter. Judging by the social media reactions above, this is exactly the case here.

In conclusion

Twitter users could barely contain their excitement over this crossover event. Fans live on a timeline where Fortnite blends media genres together, whether it's from comic books or serialized manga. Most importantly, My Hero Academia is popular enough to stand alongside Dragon Ball and Naruto.

It's not everyday that All Might dominates a multiplayer game with the One For All Quirk. Not only is he the number one hero in Japan, he is also number one in victory royales. The character really does live up to his reputation in Fortnite. The same goes for the rest of the cast in this collaboration.

Fortnite and My Hero Academia are geared towards a younger demographic. It's no surprise that so many Twitter users were jumping with joy when the costumes were finally available. They can now play their favorite game while cosplaying as their favorite anime characters.

