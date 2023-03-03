Naruto: Cosplayer steals the show with perfect Kakashi & Pakkun outfit

The latest Naruto cosplay to take the series’ fandom by storm might be one of the best yet, according to fans who browse the series’ unofficial subreddit. User u/JannetIncosplay (Jannet) posted their Kakashi Hatake cosplay to the aforementioned subreddit earlier this week, complete with ninja dog Pakkun and an extra ninja dog.

As it happens, Naruto fans are praising Jannet’s cosplay, which is somewhat unsurprising considering the amazing cosplay is and Kakshi's popularity as a character. Fans are also praising the addition of Kakashi’s ninja dogs, especially the one on Jannet’s right arm, who perfectly matches Pakkun's color palette from the anime series.

The latest Kakashi cosplay has Naruto fans praising the cosplayer's decision to have ninja dogs in the photo

Jannet’s cosplay of Naruto’s Kakashi Hatake was posted to the series’ unofficial subreddit with just one photo. However, they also posted the same photo on Instagram and Twitter. Nevertheless, the quality of the cosplay is apparent in this one photo. Jannet pulls off the look efficiently, complete with a mask that fully covers their mouth and neck as Kakashi’s does in the official series.

Fans are also especially praising Jannet's choice to include what are presumably their own dogs in the photoshoot. They give each of them a ninja dog outfit, with their lighter-colored dog being a dead ringer for Pakkun. Pakkun is considered the leader of Kakashi’s ninja dog squad as the one who gives orders to the others and communicates with Kakashi directly.

Within the series, Kakashi Hatake serves as Sakura Haruno, Naruto Uzumaki, and Sasuke Uchiha’s original mentor and leader in Team 7. While each student eventually finds instruction outside of Team 7, Kakashi plays an integral role in showing them the value of teamwork and educating them on the basics of combat and ninjutsu.

He eventually becomes the sixth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, succeeding Lady Tsunade and preceding the eponymous Uzumaki clan ninja himself. While Kakashi’s rule as Hokage was one which presided over a time of peace, he’s still considered a great Hokage and a fairly strong ninja, even without his Sharingan.

Naruto fans are in love with Jannet’s cosplay, praising their decision to include the dogs in the photoshoot. Jannet’s take on Kakashi’s hair has also been praised, with many other cosplayers often getting hung up on not being able to make the hair perfect. However, some fans are asserting that Jannet has absolutely nailed the Kakashi hairstyle in everything, from color to positioning and overall do.

Beyond these specific compliments, fans are receptive to and praise Jannet’s attempt to cosplay the character. Some are even sharing that, while they dislike Kakashi Hatake as a character (which is an unpopular opinion), Jannet does the character incredible justice in their cosplay. While an interesting opinion to bring to a cosplay post’s comment section, it’s nice to see that even detractors of Kakashi’s character are praising the cosplay.

