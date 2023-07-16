Naruto Gaiden: Minato one-shot: Major spoilers to expect

With Naruto Gaiden: Minato one-shot manga set to release on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, fans of the franchise have a lot to look out for. While the mangaka Masashi Kishimoto has already provided some hints about the manga during its announcement, there are several more hints that have leaked recently.

The Naruto Gaiden: Minato one-shot manga was announced upon the release of the NARUTOP99 Worldwide Character Popularity Poll results. The popularity poll was conducted to celebrate the anime's 20th anniversary, and the winning character was announced to receive a short manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Naruto Gaiden: Minato manga.

What to expect from Naruto Gaiden: Minato one-shot manga?

Minato may be shown fighting two Jichuriki

Son Goku as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A few days ago, some spoilers from the Naruto Gaiden: Minato manga leaked out. The spoilers showed Team Jiraiya going up against two tailed beasts - the Four-Tailed beast Son Goku and the Five-Tailed beast Kokuo. During this, Minato might also fight their Jinchuriki - Roshi and Han.

If the Yellow Flash does go up against the Jinchuriki, fans may finally get to see how Minato fares against a Jinchuriki who is backed up by a tailed beast. Given how popular the Fourth Hokage is, many fans often end up debating who he could defeat. Thus, the upcoming manga may finally allow fans to identify where Minato stands on the power scale.

Kokuo as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Previously, fans had only seen Minato having an encounter with the Nine-Tailed Beast Kurama. However, as evident from the spoilers, he did face Son Goku and Kokuo in the past. Thus, there also remains the possibility that he may have encountered more-tailed beasts in the past.

Minato's relationship with Kushina could develop

Kushina Uzzumaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering that the Naruto Gaiden: Minato manga will adapt to Minato's past, the story is bound to include Kushina Uzumaki. It was confirmed by the spoilers as well. The spoilers showed Kushina having lost control of Kurama within her. Hence, Minato helps her and reseals the tailed beast within her.

The spoilers also showed Kushina hugging Minato in his hospital bed. Hence, their relationship is certainly set to develop in the upcoming manga. With that, fans will also learn how they used to interact with each other when they were teenagers.

The anime only showed their relationship when they were kids. Thus, the upcoming manga could show some instances where both Minato and Kushina fell for each other.

Naruto Gaiden: Minato could reveal how Minato created Rasengan

Minato Namikaze using the Rasengan in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Previously, the anime had shown Jiraiya showing Minato how he mastered the Rasengan. However, the series has yet to reveal how Minato created the jutsu. Thus, as revealed by the mangaka Masashi Kishimoto, the manga is set to focus on Rasengan.

Hence, the manga will focus on Minato Namikaze's creation of the Rasengan. It could include how the tailed beast bomb served as inspiration and the way he inculcated the same in his jutsu. Thus, fans may get to see Minato use his first Rasengan.

