Among Us anime adaptation confirmed to be in production

Popular multiplayer video game Among Us will soon receive an animated television series. The Paramount-announced series is currently in production, although there are few details about the story-telling approach it is expected to take.

It is widely known that Among Us has achieved remarkable success in the gaming industry in recent years. The game experienced a surge in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and even achieved success in the realm of memes. The animated series is yet another example of the brand's success.

All the details about the upcoming Among Us animated series

Among Us @AmongUsGame



WE'RE MAKING AN ANIMATED TV SHOW!!!!!



Following the recent triumph of the Mario movie and The Last of Us series, another renowned video game franchise is receiving an adaptation. CBS has announced that the highly anticipated animated series for Among Us has been greenlit after months of waiting.

CBS Eye Animation Productions and Paramount have partnered with Innersloth, the independent studio that developed the original video game. All of these parties will collaborate on the series, with Owen Dennis directing the film.

Owen Dennis is primarily recognized for his work on the Infinity Train series, which was broadcasted on Cartoon Network from 2019 to 2021. The series successfully blended Dennis' passion for both fantasy and sci-fi, which is a promising sign for Among Us fans who are hoping for a skilled creator to do justice to the franchise and deliver enjoyable content to the audience.

Among Us grew in popularity during the COVID-induced lockdown

Among Us was initially launched for iOS and Android devices in 2018. It has since been developed for a variety of platforms, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The game grew in popularity during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

This video game draws inspiration from the popular game Mafia and the classic 80s horror film, The Thing. The premise of the game involves a group of people aboard a spaceship where one of the crew members has been killed and replaced by a shape-shifting alien. The main focus of the game is for the player to either identify the impostor or risk losing their lives in the process.

Among Us has become one of the best modern video games due to its dynamics, intrigue, and interactivity, despite not being the most complex game available. Hence, it is no wonder that there is a lot of excitement surrounding the upcoming animated series.

