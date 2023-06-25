Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 releases new artwork featuring Yhwach's successor

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War is right around the corner and recent artwork has generated a lot of excitement in the fanbase. The Studio Pierrot adaptation of Tite Kubo's final arc in the manga received a lot of plaudits when the first batch of episodes was released in late 2022. However, there is more to come, and the new artwork featuring Uryu Ishida after his betrayal of Ichigo and friends shows that.

The first series of episodes of Bleach Thousand Year Blood War ended with a cliffhanger, with anime-only viewers not knowing what was going to happen next. Now that the series is set to return on July 8, there is a lot of room for excitement.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Bleach Thousand Year Blood War series.

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War new artwork features Uryu Ishida

The excitement for the second batch of episodes of this adaptation by Studio Pierrot is quite notorious. The first batch proved to be a great comeback for the Bleach series and now Tite Kubo's final arc in the franchise could conclude everything in a satisfying manner. In that regard, recent information and visuals have helped with building up the hype.

The recent visuals of Bleach Thousand Year Blood War featured artwork done by Kubo of Uryu Ishida, one of Ichigo's friends and allies and the most prominent Quincy in the series. Uryu was somewhat in the background during most of the initial episodes, although the plot twist of him siding with Yhwach and the Quincy was one of the most hyped moments in the arc.

The image shows Uryu in his new Quincy outfit, which might be a reference to him siding with Yhwach during this confrontation.

Combined with recent leaks of him talking to Yhwach in the upcoming episode 14, there are a lot of expectations for Uryu's character when it comes to anime-only viewers. His relevance in the story has had a lot of ups and downs but this arc is set for him to have a major role to play.

The appeal of the Bleach comeback

The Bleach Thousand Year Blood War anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot was a breath of fresh air for the franchise. After the anime was unceremoniously canceled a few years ago without adapting the final arc of the manga, Tite Kubo's series was on an all-time low. However, this recent work has put the series back on the map.

Part of the appeal has been the fact that Kubo has worked on this project to make sure that the plot and execution flow better than his actual manga. Pierrot has also invested heavily in animation, creating one of the best-looking series in the industry right now.

A lot of the story is yet to be covered in the anime but the start has been very solid and the first batch of episodes has been extremely well-received.

