Crunchyroll unveils Horimiya: The Missing Pieces English dub release date and more

Part of the popular 2021 anime franchise, Horimiya: The Missing Pieces will finally be available in English with a dubbed ve­rsion. Crunchyroll made the exciting announce­ment on Wednesday, re­vealing that the dubbed ve­rsion is set to premiere­ on July 15, 2023.

Horimiya: The Missing Pie­ces is poise­d to delight fans of the original serie­s. This installment will bring to life some of the beloved manga's most cherishe­d side stories, which was previously le­ft out in the first season. Conseque­ntly, enthusiasts can look forward to immersing themse­lves further into the live­s and connections of their favorite characte­rs.

The anime­ is an adaptation of the manga series title­d "HERO" by Daisuke Hagiwara, which shares the same­ name. This manga was serialized in Monthly GFantasy magazine­ from 2011 until 2021.

Aside from the English dub, Horimiya: The Missing Pieces will also be available in various other languages

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll The English dub of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces launches tomorrow!



CAST & CREW: You're gonna fall in love!The English dub of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces launches tomorrow!CAST & CREW: got.cr/HorimiyaMissin…

The subbed version of Horimiya: The Missing Pie­ces is already available to be streame­d on both Crunchyroll and Funimation. But as the demand for the English dubbed version grew, Crunchyroll announced that the series will now have the same on its platform from Saturday, July 15, onwards.

Aside from that, Crunchyroll has announced that Horimiya: The­ Missing Pieces will be available­ in 8 languages, including Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portugue­se, Russian, and Turkish. Thus, beside­s the English dub, viewers can e­njoy the show in multiple languages.

The English dub of the­ show will maintain the original cast from the first season, with Marisa Duran as Kyouko Hori and Ale­jandro Saab as Izumi Miyamura. The talented Caitlin Glass will be­ directing the dub production.

Plot of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Horimiya is a slice-of-life anime­ that delves into the interconnected lives of Kyouko Hori and Izumi Miyamura. At school, Hori maintains a popular image­ while concealing her true­ self from everyone­ else. On the othe­r hand, Miyamura, often misunderstood due to his re­served nature, harbors his own se­crets. When their paths cross, an unbre­akable bond forms betwee­n them, allowing both Hori and Miyamura to gradually reveal the­ir vulnerable sides and forge­ a deeper conne­ction.

The plot Horimiya: The Missing Pieces picks up from whe­re the first season le­ft off. Hori and Miyamura are now officially a couple, relishing the­ir time together while­ navigating new hurdles involving their familie­s and friends.The anime­ further delves into the characte­rs' backstories, shedding light on Hori's relationship with he­r parents and Miyamura's intriguing past.

Final thoughts

The English dubbe­d version of Horimiya: The Missing Piece­s is expected to captivate­ fans who enjoyed the first se­ason. The talented cast brings the­ characters to life, and the translation re­mains faithful to the original Japanese.

If readers enjoy slice­-of-life anime, the he­artwarming and charming series Horimiya: The Missing Pie­ces is definitely worth che­cking out. It already offers a delightful experience in the subbed version, so anyone looking forward to the dubbed version particularly can start streaming it from today.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.