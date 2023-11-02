Dragon Ball Super Gallery project set to get dark with Tokyo Ghoul's Sui Ishida up next

After Jujutsu Kaisen Mangaka Gege Akutami redesigned the 41st volume of the Dragon Ball series, fans had been looking forward to the next creator's reveal. That's when the franchise reported that Tokyo Ghoul creator Sui Ishida was to be the next creator in the line-up.

The Dragon Ball franchise is currently commemorating its 40th anniversary with the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project. The manga had begun its serialization back in 1984. Considering that it was set to hit its 40th year anniversary by the end of 2024, the franchise decided to commemorate the occasion through a special project organized by Saikyo Jump magazine.

Tokyo Ghoul and Choujin X Mangaka set to feature next in Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project

Dragon Ball manga was first serialized back in November 1984. As part of its 40th-year anniversary commemoration, the Saikyo Jump magazine organized the Dragon Ball Super Gallery, a project that sees different manga artists redesign one of the 42 manga volumes of the franchise every month until November 2024, i.e., when the manga will turn 40 years old.

As revealed by the X account @WSJ_manga, the next manga creator set to feature in the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery is the creator of Tokyo Ghoul and Choujin X, Sui Ishida. The artwork is set to be released in the next Saikyo Jump magazine issue #1 2024, which will be released in December 2023.

While the project first began with Naruto Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto back in August 2021, since then, the project has released 28 redesigned manga volumes by different manga artists. Some of the manga artists that have become part of the project are Tite Kubo (Bleach), Koyoharu Gotouge (Demon Slayer), Posuka Deizu (The Promised Neverland), Yuki Tabata (Black Clover), and Tatsuki Fujimoto (Chainsaw Man).

With Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami having redesigned the most recent addition, fans patiently wait for Tokyo Ghoul Mangaka's take on one of the series' manga volumes.

How fans reacted to the announcement

Fans were very excited after learning Sui Ishida was up next for the series project. Given the manga creator's skills, fans were certain that he was going to casually drop the greatest cover art for the series. This was evident from the fact that he had previously released an illustration of Super Saiyan Goku in his art style.

That said, there were some fans who were a bit worried about the artwork as it may be completely different from its original. Some fans even hoped for Sui Ishida to adapt the cover as it is, unlike some other creators who pushed the limits of their creative liberty. Nevertheless, every fan was looking forward to the dark vibes his artwork was set to give.

