Dragon Ball Theme Park announced for construction in Saudi Arabia

The official website of the Dragon Ball franchise announced the construction of the only Dragon Ball Theme Park in Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 22, 2024. The theme park is being constructed by Qiddiya Investment Company as part of their "Qiddiya giga project."

The Dragon Ball franchise, created by Akira Toriyama is one of the most popular franchises in the world. Unfortunately, the manga creator, Akira Toriyama passed away in March 2024, leaving many mourning his loss. Soon after, Qiddiya Investment Company announced its plans to create a Dragon Ball Theme Park.

Dragon Ball Theme Park set to recreate iconic locales from the series

The official sources of the Dragon Ball franchise announced on Friday that Saudi Arabia-based Qiddiya Investment Company will construct the world's only ever Dragon Ball Theme Park as part of its "Qiddiya" giga project.

This was unveiled with an announcement video uploaded on Qiddiya's official YouTube channel. The video previewed everything that fans could witness at the theme park.

The theme park will boast a whopping size of over 500,000 square meters and is set to feature seven different areas. Each of the areas is set to recreate a different iconic locale from the original series.

Some of the iconic locales that are planned to be part of the theme park are the Kame House, Capsule Corporation, Beerus' Planet, World Martial Arts Tournament Arena, Red Ribbon Army Headquarters, Korin Tower, The Lookout, etc.

Kame House as seen in the Dragon Ball anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Dragon Ball Theme Park will also allow its visitors to join on an adventure with Goku and his friends as they enjoy the world of Dragon Ball from the beginning of the series all the way up through Dragon Ball Super.

Additionally, the theme park is set to feature five state-of-the-art rides as part of its lineup with over 30 attractions. One such attraction will be the 70-meter-high Shenron. The same landmark is also set to feature a large-scale roller coaster inside, possibly to help fans get a closer look at the wish-granting dragon.

Shenron as seen in the Dragon Ball Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Lastly, the Dragon Ball Theme Park will also be equipped with fully stocked hotels and restaurants. This should help fans immerse themselves in the world of Dragon Ball for an entire day of fun.

More exciting details about the project will be revealed at a much later date by Qiddiya and Dragon Ball.

