Eiichiro Oda's Monsters manga gets official English release via Viz Media

The Monsters manga, which One Piece author Eiichiro Oda wrote in 1994, is getting its official English release through Viz Media. This is a direct result of the anime adaptation by E&H Production, which came out on January 21, 2024, and has had a very positive reception thus far.

The Monsters manga gives fans a chance to check out Oda's work when he was just starting out and see how it all connects to the ever-expanding world of One Piece.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Monsters manga.

Where to find the Monsters manga's English version

Fans can now read Eiichiro Oda's Monsters manga in English on the Viz Media website. This is the first time that this one-shot is getting an official release in the language. The series is also available on Viz Media's partner platform, Manga Plus.

The release of an official English version of the manga was likely planned along with the anime adaptation, which came out as a special episode on January 21, 2024.

The premise of the series and its connection to One Piece

Ryuma in the anime adaptation (Image via E&H Production)

Monsters follows Ryuma, a swordsman from Wano Country who is looking for a man named King. As he travels, he meets a woman who is searching for a way to defeat a legendary dragon. He joins her quest to face the beast.

Monsters was initially a one-off story that Oda wrote when he was starting out in the mid-90s, but the author decided to include it in the One Piece canon during the Thriller Bark arc. It was revealed in that arc that Ryuma was a legendary swordsman who had lived many centuries ago and that he was from Wano. This also meant that land was part of the story's world-building.

Ryuma also became more prominent because of his connection to one of the main characters, Roronoa Zoro, with Oda revealing in 2023 that they are related. The connections go beyond family as they are both swordsmen, have similar designs, and aim to become the best at what they do.