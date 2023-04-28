Fugitive dressed as No-Face from Spirited Away prompts manhunt from Taiwan police

A fugitive in Taiwan, dressed as No-Face (Kaonashi) from Studio Ghibli's classic Spirited Away, is at large. The Taipei Police is searching for this individual since they have violated traffic rules, endangering their life and disrupting the traffic in the city.

This person is yet to be identified and was found lying down on a bridge in Eastern Taiwan. Police authorities have also issued a statement with respect to the fines applicable for violating traffic rules; the No-Face cosplayer will have to pay a fine of NT$500, which is about $16.5 USD.

The fine is certainly isn’t that steep, but Jinlun Police Station Chief, Liao Chih-chung (廖志忠), stated that he will be trying his best to apprehend the criminal.

What rules did the person cosplaying No-Face from Spirited Away break in Taiwan?

No-Face cosplayer found lying down on the road (Image via Taiwan News)

As per Taiwan News, the cosplayer violated Item 4, Article 78 of Taiwan’s Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act. This act forbids the following:

“1. Failing to follow the instructions of signs, markings, signals, or those given by police.

2. Failing to walk within a designated sidewalk or failing to walk on the side of a road that has no designated sidewalk without good cause.

3. Passing through vehicle lanes in violation of regulations.

4. Running, chasing around, playing, sitting, lying, squatting, or standing on roadways with heavy traffic or at railroad crossings in a manner that impedes traffic.”

As per sources, the unknown person in Spirited Away cosplay was found loitering for about 20 minutes. They then proceeded to walk across the Zebra crossing and onto the painted median, and was also caught lying down on the road which has been photographed and has now made several rounds on the internet.

At the time of writing, no leads have been found yet. The perpetrator is still at large and the Jinlun Police Chief isn’t willing to let this slide. Meanwhile, many netizens have criticized the person for their unruly behavior as it has certainly caused disruption for those commuting on the road. On the other hand, there are a few who found this to be a rather harmless prank.

More about No-Face from Spirited Away

Kaonashi, or No-Face, is one of the main characters in the Studio Ghibli classic. This character in Spirited Away is a creature who is capable of mimicking their abilities by ingesting them. Aside from his ability to mimic, he also has the power of alchemy; he can turn dirt and dust into gold.

He is a lonely spirit that began following the protagonist, a young girl named Chihiro. The 2002 movie revolves around Chihiro attempting to survive in this new world filled with spirits, where she meets No-Face.

