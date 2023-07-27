Haikyu FINAL movies give 10,000 fans a chance to be part of the film in an unexpected way

Haikyu Final will give 10,000 fans the opportunity of a lifetime, as their voices will be recorded and the audio clips of their cheers will be used in the concluding two-part movies. On July 25, 2023, the official Twitter account of the animanga series uploaded the announcement. They also stated that the event would take place on September 24, 2023. This is an impressive move from the series, as they have found a unique way to not only commemorate the conclusion but also include their loving fanbase, which is a crucial part of their success.

Haikyu Final has been consistently receiving a ton of buildup, and quite rightfully so. There are plenty of reasons why this show is considered one of the best modern sports animanga titles. Its influence cannot be overstated because the manga’s release had an impact on the number of high school volleyball clubs that were operating during that year.

With that said, follow along with this article to know more about the event as well as the details surrounding the manga chapters that will be adapted in the upcoming movies.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers from manga chapters that will be featured in Haikyu Final.

Haikyu Final event details and fan reactions

The Haikyu Final event is titled “Haikyu!! Festa 2023 -Great Farewell Party”. This event will be held on September 24, 2023, at the Musashino Sports Plaza, which is in Chofu, Tokyo. Another interesting part of this event is that it was originally planned as a “kick-off” event of sorts. However, the team managed to find a unique way to include the audience in the two-part movie.

The reception was incredible, and fans absolutely loved this idea. Fans across the globe even expressed their interest in traveling all the way to Japan for this event. Such is the fans’ love for this show. Fans even compared and hoped that the atmosphere would be similar to that of the VNL (Volleyball Nations League) when Japan was on the court. The country won its first-ever VNL medal, and the crowd was absolutely electric. A similar atmosphere would be perfect for the concluding movie.

Which manga chapter will the concluding movie pick up from?

A still from the long-awaited Battle of the Garbage Dump (Image via Shueisha/Haruichi Furudate)

Haikyu Final will start by adapting chapter 292 titled “The Same Old Night Never Comes Again”. Fans have plenty of reasons to be excited because the first concluding movie will begin with one of the most anticipated matches in the entire anime series: the Battle of the Garbage Dump.

This is the name given to the Karasuno and Nekoma rivalry, which has been going on for some years. Nekoma’s coach and Ikkei Ukai, Karasuno’s coach’s grandfather, were rivals in their high school days. Their backstory and the much-awaited match will be explored in the upcoming movie. The upcoming movies will adapt a total of 112 chapters, which will conclude the series.

