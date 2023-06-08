Indian film accused of copying One Piece Film: RED poster design and name

One Piece Film: RED was one of the most popular animated films in Japan in 2022, gaining both critical praise and commercial success. Given recent manga developments, and as the film makes its way to digital media, fans have yet again been bringing up how incredible the movie is.

However, it seems they aren’t the only ones to recognize its distinctive success. An upcoming film in India appears to be not just ripping off One Piece Film: RED's logo and poster design, but also making a playful reference to the fact that it did so in the film's tagline.

Fans feel that the poster for Fire of Love: Red is eerily similar to that of One Piece: RED in terms of design and stylization

ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers @OP_SPOILERS2023 #ONEPIECE



An Indian film, "Fire of Love: Red", which will be released this year, copied the One Piece Film: Red title and poster logo design. An Indian film, "Fire of Love: Red", which will be released this year, copied the One Piece Film: Red title and poster logo design. #ONEPIECEAn Indian film, "Fire of Love: Red", which will be released this year, copied the One Piece Film: Red title and poster logo design. https://t.co/Petb58VtV6

One of the most distinctive aspects of the One Piece Film: RED movie was the poster and logo design with which it was initially announced. The stylization of the logo, which features a distinct set of slash marks over the letter "D" in "RED," is difficult to miss.

That is, until the poster for Fire of Love: Red started going viral on the internet. When we look at the poster, we can see that Fire of Love: Red's slash design is at a greater angle than the original, and it has four slash marks instead of One Piece Film: RED's three.

The font used in the poster is altered slightly, with Fire of Love: Red opting for a sharper, less rounded font. Furthermore, the overall typeface is shorter and thicker than the original. While the red tones vary, the texturization of the coloring itself is consistent across.

The poster for Fire of Love: Red boasts, "Boldest Movie Ever Made," leading some anime fans to draw unmistakable parallels to the film. To note, neither Toei Animation nor the creator, author, and illustrator of One Piece Eiichiro Oda have commented on the matter at the time of this article’s writing.

Matt Harris @mattsimplythat @OP_SPOILERS2023 they pirated a logo from a anime film about pirates....bravo! @OP_SPOILERS2023 they pirated a logo from a anime film about pirates....bravo!

Issprengja @Issprengja99 @OP_SPOILERS2023 The indian producer is Mihawk fans @OP_SPOILERS2023 The indian producer is Mihawk fans

How did the team behind Fire of Love: Red react to backlash?

Rajeev Chaudhari, a partner of Avanti Prajakta Arts, has since responded to the One Piece Film: RED copy claims with the following when asked for a verbatim. Speaking exclusively to IGN India, he said:

“We have a red heart burning through the fire flames coming from the fire oriented current and fire below the lettering of the logo! This idea of burning the heart through fire and flames in the title and word: LOVE is my idea as it depicts the theme of our story. The lettering is also different! I will still discuss with my designer and take his comments! "

Chaudhari added:

"But heart and fire and flames and current and its lettering are all our fresh and original idea and your logo does not have the above elements! The Colour red is same and the said colour red and RED word probably spells similarity kind of impression in your mind. We have no intention of copying anybody’s idea and we do not want to offend any of our creative member of our global film industry in any manner!”

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

