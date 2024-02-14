Junji Ito's Tomie receives a new one-shot manga

On February 13, 2024, Asahi Shimbun's Nemuki+ announced that it would publish a new one-shot story of the popular horror manga series Tomie. The one-shot will be titled Tomie: Control and is set to release on April 12, 2024.

The one-shot will be written and illustrated by the original author of this series, the horror manga legend Junji Ito. This series was the first of the author's career-making works. The series took 13 years to complete its serialization and is comprised of three volumes in Japanese. Viz Media published an Onmibus volume of this series in English that compiles the three volumes into a single one.

The cover image for this one-shot manga has been released, and it features two men and an enlarged image of Tomie Kawakami, the female protagonist of this series. The synopsis for this one-shot has not been revealed.

This series is one of the most famous works of horror manga artist Junji Ito, who is known in the manga industry for his unique art style and spine-chilling storytelling. This series started its publication in 1987 and was completed in 2000.

In the afterword for his manga, Junji Ito explained how serious he was for this manga series to be recognized by the world and that he gave his everything for this manga.

Junji Ito has been decorated with the Eisner Award (the comic industry's Oscar Award) three times in his career for his works: Frankenstein, Remina, and Venus in the Blind Spot.

What is Tomie about?

Tomie Kawakami as seen in the manga (Image via VIZ Media)

The series is a horror story centered around Tomie Kawakami, a beguiling beauty who is identified by her silky black hair and a beauty mark right below her left eye. Her beauty not only captivates men but also women, as they are ready to do anything for her.

Each chapter follows a unique story surrounding her as she makes everyone fall in love with her and ends with an ambiguous climax as to whether she will return or not.

It all starts in the first chapter of the series when Kawakami, a high school girl, enters her classroom, although she was declared dead during the last school trip. Everyone is still skeptical over how she is still alive and present in front of them. As the days pass, she starts to flirt with every boy in her school. It eventually leads to a fight as one of the boys pushes her down a bridge.

As nothing can be done now, the students and their teacher decide to cut her body into several pieces and throw each of them into different parts of the country. The next day arrives, and Kawakami again returns alive, but this time she wants revenge. She makes the boy who pushed her down the bridge mentally senile. Will the remaining class be safe from her, or is there no use escaping from her?

The series has so far received eight live-action adaptations and has been featured in two anime adaptations of Junji Ito's works.