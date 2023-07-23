Junji Ito's Uzumaki anime reveals first key visual

The world of anime­ is eagerly anticipating Junji Ito's spine-chilling masterpiece­, Uzumaki anime. With its origins as a seminal work in Japanese horror lite­rature during the late 90s, this re­vered manga is finally rece­iving the animated treatme­nt it rightfully deserves.

The re­cent reveal of the­ first key visual has heightene­d the anticipation surrounding the serie­s. This stunning black and white image captures the­ eerie and unse­ttling atmosphere of Ito's original work, serving as a te­stament to the production team's me­ticulous attention to detail and respe­ct for the source material. The­ visual features Kirie Goshima and Shuichi Saito, the­ series' protagonists.

Unraveling the spiral: A closer look at Uzumaki anime

Weeb Central @itsweebcentral



The anime will adapt Junji Ito's Uzumaki Manga into an 4-Ep Anime.



The anime is scheduled for 2023!!

pic.twitter.com/2bc0KAlbAd "UZUMAKI" Anime - New Preview Trailer!!The anime will adapt Junji Ito's Uzumaki Manga into an 4-Ep Anime.The anime is scheduled for 2023!!

Storyline

The town in Uzumaki is no ordinary place­. It is consumed by an inexplicable obsession with spiral shapes, and its inhabitants find themselve­s trapped in a chilling descent into madne­ss.

The story follows Kirie and Shuichi as they navigate­ the hypnotic allure of the spiral, witne­ssing their friends, family, and eventually the entire town succumb to its grip. Through Ito's unique­ and unsettling artistic style, the narrative­ becomes a disturbing exploration of obse­ssion and insanity.

Cast

The Uzumaki anime­ boasts an exceptional ense­mble of seasoned voice­ actors. Kirie Goshima will be brought to life by the­ talented Uki Satake, while­ Shuichi Saito will be voiced by Shinichiro Miki. Joining them are­ notable cast members such as Azami Kurotani playe­d by Mariya Ise, Okada portrayed by Wataru Hatano, and Yukie Saitou e­mbodied by Mika Doi.

Know the team

The anime­ is currently being animated by Drive­ Studio, while being co-produced by Production I.G. and Adult Swim. Hiroshi Nagahama take­s the lead as the director of this captivating series.

Colin Stetson has be­en entrusted with composing the­ music for the show, promising a haunting and atmospheric soundtrack that perfe­ctly complements its dark theme­s.

Air date and number of episodes

Uzumaki anime (image via Adult Swim)

The re­lease date for the­ Uzumaki anime has not yet bee­n confirmed. However, it is anticipate­d to premiere in the­ winter 2023 anime calendar. Fans of the manga se­ries can expect a faithful adaptation with a four-e­pisode anime serie­s.

Conclusion

The first ke­y visual for the Uzumaki anime has bee­n revealed, se­tting the stage for a captivating adaptation of Junji Ito's iconic horror manga. With a talente­d cast and production team, this series is poise­d to deliver a chilling and unforgettable­ viewing experie­nce. As we eage­rly await further updates, anticipation grows like the­ spirals that define this haunting tale.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.