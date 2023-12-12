Naruto and My Hero Academia theme song band Kana-Boon suspends activities

Kana-Boon will suspend their activities as two band members - Hayato Koga (guitarist) and Takahiro Koizumi (drummer)- are quitting the band. The band will not partake in any events and will suspend their activities for one year.

Kana-Boon made this announcement through their official website on December 11, 2023. The official website has published a detailed report on why the band and the agency took up this decision.

Kana-Boon: Reason for the suspension of activities and list of events that are canceled

The official announcement on X (Image via X/@_kanaboon)

Recent reports surrounding the drummer Takahiro Koizumi stated that he was dating an underground idol who was 20 years old. A report by News Post Seven also said that the idol had undergone an abortion. Koizumi confirmed the report's validity when the band members held an interview.

After reviewing the situation, Kana-Boon decided it would no longer feature Takahiro Koizumi, and the agency, Hip Land Music Corp, terminated his contract with the band. Hayato Koga, the guitarist of Kana-Boon, was also subjected to an interview that reviewed multiple reports of misbehavior.

Per the announcement on Kana-Boon’s official website, the agency and Koga found common ground to resolve the issues. However, the band and the agency found it quite difficult to work with him in the future. Hayato Koga requested to part ways with the agency and the band. The loss of a guitarist and a drummer forced the band to suspend their activities.

List of events that are canceled

All 4 band members, including the drummer and guitarist (Image via Naruto official website)

Here is the list of performances, along with the venues and dates that will be canceled owing to the band's suspension of activities:

Kyoto Muse (Kyoto) - December 14, 2023

Live House and Studio Apollo (Shimane) - December 16, 2023

Aztic Laughs (Yonago) - December 17, 2023

FM802 Rock Festival Radio Crazy (Osaka) - December 29, 2023

Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall (Chiba) - December 30, 2023

The band’s official website said those who have booked tickets to the events in Kyoto, Shimane, and Yonago will receive a refund. Unfortunately, those attending the FM802 Rock Festival Radio Crazy 2023 event will not receive refunds. The band apologized to the fanbase and said they would find a way to continue performing in a way that wouldn’t “embarrass the fans.”

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.