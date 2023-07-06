Netflix disappoints Hunter x Hunter fans with the most unfortunate news

Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular shonen franchises after Naruto, Bleach, and One Piece. The series saw huge success during its initial run from October 1999 to March 2001 and again in 2011, when a new anime adaptation of the manga series was released.

Currently, viewers can watch Hunter x Hunter on various streaming services. However, there is some unfavorable news for anime fans. Netflix recently announced that the anime would be leaving the streaming service's library. As the word spread, anime fans shared their dissatisfaction.

Hunter x Hunter centers on the journey of Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio and takes place in a distinct and original world where each character possesses the Nen power, which enables a user to manipulate their life energy in order to create a variety of abilities to be used in battle.

Hunter x Hunter will be removed from Netflix's US and Canadian libraries on August 1, 2023

The Anime Expo 2023, which took place from July 1 to 4, announced exciting news pertaining to anime and manga, thrilling fans all over the world. Some fans, however, also received disappointing news. As per the news shared by Netflix on July 3, 2023, the Hunter x Hunter anime will be removed from the Netflix US library as of August 1, 2023.

Not only in the United States, but the streaming platform also announced that the same will be implemented in Netflix Canada. This was due to the fact that Hunter X Hunter, like all other licensed media in the Netflix library, is only licensed for a limited time. Therefore, it is necessary to remove any content from the library whose license has expired.

Nonetheless, the anime may be reintroduced to the collection, as Hunter X Hunter was removed from Netflix's catalog in 2017 and returned in August 2019 with three seasons, the fourth in February 2020, and the fifth and sixth in August 2021. Regardless, fans will be glad to hear that the anime will not be removed in any other countries besides the US and Canada, where it is still accessible.

Manga Thrill @MangaThrill JUST IN: Hunter x Hunter will reportedly quit Netflix on July 31st, according to a variety of publications!



READ: JUST IN: Hunter x Hunter will reportedly quit Netflix on July 31st, according to a variety of publications!READ: mangathrill.com/hunter-x-hunte… 💥JUST IN: Hunter x Hunter will reportedly quit Netflix on July 31st, according to a variety of publications!👉READ: mangathrill.com/hunter-x-hunte… https://t.co/16YuWr35z3

*.ﾟDee⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ 🩷 rt pinned @ WANO @Valtorsdespair Let me watch hunter x hunter before Netflix take it off Let me watch hunter x hunter before Netflix take it off

¿Brandon? @brandon_alban32 What do you mean Netflix I taking hunter x hunter off the site WHAT DO YOU MEAN What do you mean Netflix I taking hunter x hunter off the site WHAT DO YOU MEAN

Lo 🦚 @x_Lola2 not Netflix removing hunter x hunter Aug 1 not Netflix removing hunter x hunter Aug 1 😭 not Netflix removing hunter x hunter Aug 1 https://t.co/VAEGGtpG0c

All six seasons of the anime, which have a combined 148 episodes, are currently available on Netflix. Furthermore, there has been no word from Netflix or Madhouse on whether or not the anime's seventh season will be produced, leaving fans with only six seasons.

However, in the meantime, those interested in watching anime can do so through Netflix and other streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Tubi.

Final thoughts

As the news of the series' removal from the popular streaming service Netflix was announced, fans of the anime series were not pleased. Nonetheless, there are other streaming services that still have anime in their library.

Furthermore, Yoshihiro Togashi's appearance on Twitter and the subsequent following of 2.9 million individuals prove that the series still has a sizable fan base. Fans can thus expect to see the anime reintroduced into the Netflix library, but nothing is guaranteed.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes