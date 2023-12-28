New Bleach console game rumoured to be in works

A Bleach console game seems to be in the works, as per speculations and rumors that are making their rounds on the internet. Netizens have reasons to believe that a Bleach console game might be released sometime in 2024 based on a few clues that include a new patent submission by Shueisha, the publisher behind the series, and a new page that has been added to the official website of Klub Outside.

Klub Outside is an official website where fans can access all news related to Bleach as well as pose questions to Tite Kubo, the creator, who in turn gives his opinions on the same. Let’s take a closer look at all the clues that are currently available to us and gauge the possibility of a new console game being in the works.

Disclaimer: This article explores the possibility of a new Bleach console game being in the works. The article is speculative in nature and we urge the fanbase to await official confirmation.

Bleach console game rumors: Connecting the dots

Expand Tweet

The first major indicator that a new console game was in the works was the registration of a patent by Shueisha Inc. Europe. The title of the patent was BLEACH Rebirth of Souls, and Twitter user @Kurakasis came across this on the official website of EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office).

Another interesting piece of information that hints at the possibility of the game is a question and its answer posted on Klub Outside.

Expand Tweet

The question posed to Tite Kubo, asking if there was a Bleach console game, reads,

"Will there be a new Bleach game launched once the anime starts?"

This fan seemed to ask this question since there haven’t been any console games since the Soul Ignition title. Tite Kubo stated that he possibly heard something about a console game from his manager.

The addition of a webpage containing a cryptic message on the website of Klub Outside (Screengrab via Klub Outside)

The third and final connecting dot is the official website of Klub Outside itself. There was a new page that was added to the website that featured a few design elements from the anime and manga series with a text reading “Coming Soon." Presumably, the page will be providing new information on January 2, 2024.

With all these clues in mind, there is a chance that fans could be receiving news about a Bleach console game in the next few weeks. While the possibility of the rumor being true is quite high, we urge the fanbase to take this information with a grain of salt since the game in question could be released for the mobile phone platform as well.

Fans can monitor the official website of Klub Outside as well as the official X (formerly Twitter) page of Bleach for more information.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.