One Piece chapter 1158 spoilers: Harald vs Rocks D. Xebec commences as Blackbeard's mother is revealed

One Piece chapter 1158’s initial spoilers are now online, offering fans a preview of the installment before its official release on September 1, 2025, on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website and app. According to the leaks, One Piece chapter 1158 continues the flashback from previous installments, delving into the events leading up to the God Valley Incident.In particular, the chapter focuses on the battle between King Harald and Rocks D. Xebec, a confrontation sparked by the Gorosei’s offer to grant Elbaph membership in the World Government if Harald killed Xebec. The issue also introduces Xebec’s lover, the woman who would become Blackbeard’s mother, and hints at the appearance of Shanks and Shamrock’s mother, a red-haired woman residing in God Valley.Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1158.One Piece chapter 1158 spoilers see the end of Xebec and Harald's friendshipPew @pewpieceLINK#ONEPIECE1158 #OPSPOILERS Brief spoilers for onepiece chapter 1158 by meBased on the initial spoilers, One Piece chapter 1158 will be titled “Rocks vs Harald”, a reference to the unexpected fight between the two former friends fearured in the installment. The chapter continues the ongoing cover story following Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano, revealing a shocking truth about the identity of the hero who seemingly fought against Kaido but died without leaving a corpse. The grave allegedly bears the name “Kozuki Moria.”One Piece chapter 1158 then focuses on Gol D. Roger’s arrival on Hachinosu, the island where the Rocks Pirates established their base. 40 years before the present events, Roger meets Rocks D. Xebec inside the bar that Shakuyaku opened on Hachinosu. Tensions rise and a confrontation seems about to begin, but Xebec, as captivated by Shakuyaku’s beauty as Roger, suggests they avoid fighting inside her bar.The chapter then shifts the narration to Xebec’s encounter with a certain woman, after which his interest in Shakuyaku fades. Together, Xebec and this woman have a child, who in the years to come will become famous as Marshall D. Teach “Blackbeard”.Xebec wanted to be friends with Harald (Image via Shueisha)Meanwhile, King Harald has accepted the Gorosei’s secret offer to kill Rocks D. Xebec in exchange for Elbaph’s place in the World Government. The sovereign of Elbaph set out to attack Xebec, leading to a tremendous clash between them. Harald and Xebec fight intensely, unleashing their Conqueror’s Haki all around. Their battle seemingly goes on for several pages of One Piece chapter 1158, until they knock each other unconscious.This event marks the end of Xebec and Harald’s friendship. Then, the installment shifts its focus to God Valley, exactly 39 years before the present. Saint Figarland Garling discovers something particularly intriguing after completing a mission on the island, and suggests Imu-sama to hold the next human hunting tournament there.One Piece chapter 1158 concludes by showing a mysterious red-haired woman residing in God Valley. Her face remains hidden from readers, but she appears with two infants, who are revealed as Shanks and Shamrock, suggesting that she is the mother of the two twin brothers, and thus Saint Garling’s lover.Related LinksOne Piece: A complete list of every narrative parallel between Zoro and Loki5 characters who need to appear in the next One Piece cover storyOne Piece: Are the Straw Hats regressing in terms of characterization? Explored