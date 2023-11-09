Reincarnated as an Aristocrat with an Appraisal Skill new pv confirms Spring 2024 release window and more

Reincarnated as an Aristocrat with an Appraisal Skill recently uploaded a new key visual and a trailer that revealed the release window for its anime adaptation. The anime will be released sometime in April 2024. The first iteration of this series was a piece on the self-publishing Japanese novel website in 2019.

This light novel series, written by Miarijin A, debuted in 2020. Following that, a manga adaptation was launched in 2020, which was published by Kodansha.

Reincarnated as an Aristocrat with an Appraisal Skill gained popularity after the manga’s release, which eventually led to the announcement of the anime adaptation. Both the key visual and the trailer, which doesn’t have English subtitles at the moment, showcased the character design for the protagonist and other popular deuteragonists in the series.

Aside from the key visuals and the trailer, the official website of the anime series also revealed some of the main cast and staff responsible for the production of the anime adaptation.

As seen in the new Reincarnated as an Aristocrat with an Appraisal Skill key visual, the protagonist of the series, Ars Louvent takes center stage. Lycia Plaid and Rosell Kischa can be seen standing next to him.

Ritsu Muses, Charlotte Wraith, and the protagonist’s father, Rayven Louvent are also seen standing in the background. These are the main characters in the Reincarnated as an Aristocrat with an Appraisal Skill anime series, which will be released next year.

The new trailer, which was also uploaded by the light novel series, gave a ton of importance to the new character, Plaid. Based on what was shown in the trailer, one can deduce that she could be the protagonist’s love interest.

There were moments in the trailer where Ars Louvent was seen being flustered in her presence. It will be interesting to see how their relationship progresses when the anime adaptation airs on television.

As stated earlier, Reincarnated as an Aristocrat with an Appraisal Skill will be on air sometime in April 2024. All episodes of the anime adaptation will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Reincarnated as an Aristocrat with an Appraisal Skill main cast and staff

A still from the trailer for the anime adaptation (Image via Studio Mother)

Cast

Rosell Kischa - Miho Okasaki (Rimuru Tempest in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Charlotte Wraith - Narumi Kaho (Gorai in Frame Arms Girl)

Ars Louvent - Natsumi Fujiwara (Damian Desmond in Spy x Family)

Ritsu Muses - Taito Ban (Soyuz in Dr. Stone)

Raven Louvent - Hiroki Tochi (ginjo Kugo in Bleach)

Lycia Plaid - Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri Kanroji in Demon Slayer)

Staff

Director - Takao Kato

Series Composition - Yasuhiro Nakanishi

Music - Kujira Yumemi

Character Design - Yuko Yahiro

Art Director - Takehiko Segawa

Sound Director - Toshiki Kameyama

Director of Photography - Koji Yamakoshi

The animation studio responsible for the production of Reincarnated as an Aristocrat with an Appraisal Skill is Studio Mother. This animation studio has worked on other notable projects such as More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers and Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory.

