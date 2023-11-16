Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary Part 2 set to premiere in 2024

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary Part 2 is set to come out in 2024. This was confirmed through a teaser that came out this Thursday, along with some key visuals of Athena and her Saints. However, a specific release date for the sequel to the 2022 series hasn't been confirmed.

It's also worth pointing out that Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary Part 2 will be a continuation of the events that took place in the first part, which means that there is a very good chance that the Gold Saints arc could be concluded here.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary Part 2.

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary Part 2 will likely focus on Twelve Temples arc

Toei Animation, along with Kurumada Productions (the company that belongs to Saint Seiya's mangaka, Masami Kurumada), have released a video teaser for Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary Part 2.

Now, there is confirmation that this second part, which also happens to be the third season, is coming out in 2024, although there isn't any specific release date beyond that.

It looks like this season will focus on the Twelve Temples arc, which is centered around the five Bronze Saints against the Gold Saints. There was a possibility that elements from the next storyline, the Poseidon arc, would be added. However, considering that the current arc is the most iconic in the series, Toei Animation is probably going to focus heavily on this one.

The animation will continue to be 3D and done by Toei Animation, as has been the case since the series' original anime in the 80s. The staff includes director Yoshiharu Ashino, scriptwriter Eugene Song, character designer Terumi Nishii, outfit designer Noji Okazaki, music composer Yorihiro Ike, and 3D director Satoshi Nozawa.

The premise and legacy of Saint Seiya

Saint Seiya might not have the popularity it once enjoyed back in the 80s with the original anime by Toei, but the legacy of Masami Kurumada's manga cannot be understated.

The story of Athena and her Saints fighting against the evils of the world, including the likes of other Greek Gods, is something that has influenced several popular series over the years.

