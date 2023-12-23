Shadowverse Flame anime confirms Ark arc's release window with PV and key visual

On Tuesday, December 23, 2024, the Shadowverse Flame anime released a preview video and a key visual for the Ark arc, which revealed an April 2024 release. The announcement was made on the anime’s official website at 10:02 am JST and was later uploaded on their official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Shadowverse Flame anime is an adaptation of a popular card-betting game developed by Cygames Inc. The game was initially released for the mobile phone platform way back in 2016. Later that year, the game was also released for the PC platform. Let’s take a look at the preview video and the key visual of the upcoming anime adaptation.

Shadowverse Flame anime Ark arc key visual, preview video, and broadcasting details

Key visual of the Ark story arc of the anime series (Image via ZEXCS)

The preview video consisted entirely of still images that were broken down and isolated elements of the key visual that the official team had released. It introduced characters that seem to be the prime antagonists of the current story arc. The luminous blue lines on their faces and bodies that lead to their eyes distinguish these characters.

In addition, the preview video introduced the protagonist, Light Tenryu, and other important deuteragonists, including Ren Kazamatsuri, Tsubasa Takanashi, and Shion Otosaka, among others.

The official website of Shadowverse Flame anime also revealed the broadcast details. While the exact release date has not been mentioned, the anime adaptation will be released sometime in April 2024. Furthermore, fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast on Tokyo TV and other affiliated channels at 9:30 am JST every week.

Fans across the world who wish to watch the Shadowverse Flame anime can do so on Crunchyroll. It is important to mention that the aforementioned platform will not stream the episodes for free, and fans will have to avail of their paid services.

Shadowverse Flame anime plot of the Ark arc

Light and his friends who will take on the antagonists of the series (Image via ZEXCS)

The upcoming story arc, which will kickstart the anime's seventh cours, will revolve around the Ark Ruler, who has resolved to destroy and remake the entire world. A consequence of this action is that the Digital Friends have started to show signs of distress, causing them to become insane.

The protagonist of the anime series, Light Tenryu, is assigned a mission. He and his friends are tasked with destroying and neutralizing three towers. These three towers are the biggest contributors to the destruction of the world. Can Light Tenryu and his friends destroy the towers and emerge victorious in a battle where the fate of the world rests on his shoulders?

