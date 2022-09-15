Spy x Family part 2 dropped second trailer and revealed opening theme

Spy x Family part 2 is one of the most awaited sequels of 2022, which is going to be released after a short hiatus. Along with the second part's finale, the anime dropped the first official trailer for the second cour on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Recently, Toho animation released the second trailer for part 2 which turned out to be an extended version of the first.

Spy x Family part 2's second trailer gave a brief glimpse of the upcoming events and also revealed the opening theme, Souvenir by Bump of Chicken. Continue reading to learn more about Spy x Family part 2.

Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family part 2 is set to be released on October 1, 2022

Spy x Family part 1 was adapted from the first three volumes of the series’ original manga comprised of 17 chapters. The second part of the anime is expected to take off from the fourth volume’s chapter 18, which will cover the Doggy Crisis arc. The upcoming installment of the anime will also introduce a new addition to the Forger Family, a dog named Bond.

Spy x Family part 1 ran from April 9 to June 25, 2022. The anime is among the few whose popularity has skyrocketed in little to no time. The first part’s theme song was Mixed Nuts by Official Hige Dandism, a popular band that also gave the opening theme for Tokyo Revengers, Cry Baby.

Here’s a synopsis of Spy x Family by Crunchyroll that has licensed the series:

World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!

styxie¿? @dazaishandcuff me going into chemistry tomorrow knowing that bond is the name of the family dog in spy x family #gcses2022 me going into chemistry tomorrow knowing that bond is the name of the family dog in spy x family #gcses2022 https://t.co/SlD9R6c652

The second cour of the anime is announced to premiere on Saturday, October 1, 2022, on TV Shizuoka, Niigata TV 21, BS TV Tokyo, and other respective channels around 11.00 pm JST. Crunchyroll, which has licensed the series, is streaming the anime’s first cour and will also include the second installment after its release.

Muse Communications has acquired the rights to stream the series in Asian territories. OTT streaming giants such as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and Disney + have also received the rights to stream the series on their platforms (only in selective regions).

SPY x FAMILY🔎 @SpyFamilyManga The 2nd Opening of SPY x FAMILY is “SOUVENIR”, by BUMP OF CHICKEN!



They have made music for series including One Piece, Doraemon, March Comes in Like a Lion, and Pokémon! The 2nd Opening of SPY x FAMILY is “SOUVENIR”, by BUMP OF CHICKEN!They have made music for series including One Piece, Doraemon, March Comes in Like a Lion, and Pokémon! https://t.co/vFdxaZnqrb

The second cour will be released in different time zones as per the schedule listed below:

Pacific time: 8.30 am, October 1

Central time: 10.30 am, October 1

Eastern time: 11.30 am, October 1

British time: 4.30 pm, October 1

Indian time: 9.00 pm, October 1

European time: 5.30 pm, October 1

Australian time: 1.00 pm, October 2

Philippines time: 11.30 pm, October 1

Spy x Family Cast

Acer @Silv2IsHere I JUST REALIZED THAT THE NEW VILLAIN IN SPY X FAMILY IS "Keith Kepler" I JUST REALIZED THAT THE NEW VILLAIN IN SPY X FAMILY IS "Keith Kepler" https://t.co/HorX6YPEFW

Here’s the list of cast members who will be reprising their roles in the second cour besides the new addition:

Atsumi Tanezaki - Anya Forger

Saori Hayami - Yor Forger

Takuya Eguchi - Loid Forger

Hiroki Takahashi - Keith Kepler

Emiri Katō - Becky Blackbell

Hana Sato - Emile Elman

Haruka Okamura - Ewen Egeberg

Hiroyuki Yoshino - Franky Franklin

Kazuhiro Yamaji - Henry Henderson

Kensho Ono - Yuri Briar

Manaka Iwami - Millie

Mirei Kumagai - Sharon

Natsumi Fujiwara - Damian Desmond

Shōhei Kajikawa - Dominic

Umeka Shouji - Camilla

Yuko Kaida - Sylvia Sherwood

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar