That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime inspires a new spin-off manga series

The magazine by Kodansha, Monthly Shonen Sirius, recently revealed that the anime That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime will be receiving a spin-off series created by Chika Nakatani.

The spin-off series will be launched in the next issue, which will be released on April 26, 2023. According to the information that was stated in the magazine, the spin-off series will be called That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: Gourmet Legend.

Fans of the series are quite excited to see how the spin-off will fare in comparison to the original story. The series garnered a ton of attention when the anime adaptation was released. Since then, the light novel has gone on to perform quite well.

What we know about the plot for That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: Gourmet Legend

The story will revolve around a goblin slayer named Peko. This name was given by none other than Rimuru Tempest.

However, Rimuru didn’t just give the goblin slayer a name, he also gave the goblin slayer a particular command, asking it to satiate everyone’s hunger pangs and make them happy with a full stomach. Peko, who is an inexperienced chef, starts this journey in the kitchen, with the goal to make every customer happy by serving them delicious food.

It is noteworthy to mention that there is another spin-off series called That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: Clayman Revenge, and this was created by Wataru Kajika.

Plot of the original series

Main characters of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime (Image via Fuse)

Satoru Mikami was a lonely 37-year-old man who was in a dead-end job, but was satisfied with his monotonous and mundane lifestyle. He wanted to have an intimate relationship with a woman, which he failed to do.

Everything was the same, and he had a casual encounter with a colleague of his. Unfortunately, he was the victim of a stabbing that was committed by an armed assailant. Moments before his death, a peculiar voice communicated with him.

When he regained consciousness, he realized that he had been reincarnated as slime with a specific set of powers. He developed the ability to devour anything and replicate its abilities. He came across Veldora, a powerful dragon that was sealed off for destroying a town. He befriended the dragon and in turn bestowed the name Rimuru Tempest to the slime, which granted him divine protection.

Rimuru’s new journey would be arduous and long, filled with ups and downs as he encountered powerful characters along the way.

