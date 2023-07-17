The Junji Ito exhibit to take place at San Diego Comic Con amidst the writers' strike

San Diego Comic Con, the multi-genre entertainment event held annually in San Diego, California, has faced multiple cancellations of events due to the ongoing Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes. However, even after the difficult situation and the chaos, the event continues to make exciting announcements.

This year's event will feature a special exhibit dedicated to Junji Ito, the well-known Japanese horror manga artist who has shaped the horror genre with his works, such as Tomie. The exhibit, titled "Welcome to The Ito-Verse: The Junji Ito Experience," would give fans a one-of-a-kind opportunity to explore the brutal beauty of Ito's terrifying world of horror.

VIZ @VIZMedia #SDCC2023 is almost here! See our guide to know all the important details on what happens when VIZ brings Junji Ito to San Diego Comic-Con! See you at booth #2813!

The leading publisher of manga and anime, Viz Media, has announced that "Welcome to The Ito-Verse: The Junji Ito Experience" is a prominent feature of San Diego Comic Con. The exhibit is set to take place at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.

Starting on Thursday, July 20, 2023, and ending on Saturday, July 23, 2023, for three days, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Ito's horror world. They will witness the artist's unique artistic style and brilliant craftsmanship while exploring the twisted narratives that have captivated readers worldwide.

The exhibit is also expected to showcase original artwork, exclusive merchandise, and interactive displays. Attendees can also anticipate sneak peeks into Ito's upcoming projects. Moreover, with rumors swirling about significant news regarding the Uzumaki adaptation, San Diego Comic Con holds significance for horror fans worldwide.

The excitement originates from Netflix's recent release of an anime adaption titled Junji Ito's Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, which reimagined some of Ito's intriguing short stories. This anthology series exposed readers to classic stories such as Hanging Balloons, Mould, The Sandman, and Bully.

Although the anime gained widespread praise, horror fans are still looking forward to the adaptation of Uzumaki, which is set to be released by Adult Swim. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, this project has been delayed. But according to rumors, fans might receive some news about Uzumaki during this year's San Diego Comic Con at Ito's event.

Junji Ito's upcoming project

Junji Ito's work on horror. (Image via Junji Ito)

Ito has proven to be a master in the world of horror within the world of anime and manga. His art continues to expand as more people get exposed to his artistic brilliance.

In line with this, Fangoria Studios has announced plans to release a trilogy of live-action films based on Ito's thrilling vampire series, Smashed: Junji Ito Story Collection. The first film in the trilogy, titled Bloodsuck Darkness, will showcase Ito's knack for challenging traditional horror tropes. The screenplay for this production is being penned by Jeff Howard, renowned for his popular series The Haunting of Hill House.

While a specific release date is yet to be confirmed, fans eagerly await the arrival of these films. The Junji Ito exhibit at San Diego Comic Con can be where fans receive any further announcements about it.

