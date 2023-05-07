Twitter explodes as Tanjiro makes history in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 just aired, and it has rightfully left Twitter in a frenzy. As Tanjiro becomes the first Demon Slayer to combine Breathing Techniques with Blood Demon Art, the episode exploded with action. Fans were in awe at this amazing achievement, and the excitement for the concert has only grown.

While Mitsuri arrived at the hamlet and was seen making her way towards the town to help the chief of Soredmen hamlet, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya were seen attempting to combat with Upper Moon Four Demons in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5: Tanjiro becomes the first Demon Slayer to combine Breathing Technique with Blood Demon Art

The episode, titled The Red Sword, continued up where the last one left off, with Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya engaged in combat with four formidable demons. Tanjiro was in difficulty, and it was unlikely that he would survive.

With the aid of his sister's demon blood, Tanjiro was able to activate his Blood Demon Art and mix it with his Breathing Technique to create an assault that not only removed the heads of the demons but also rendered them incapable of regenerating.

The Upper Moon Demons were astonished by Tanjiro's new skill, which caused his blade to flame crimson, since it made them think of the swordsman who came dangerously close to cutting off Muzans' head during the fight.

Fans of the series were not pleased earlier with the animation style used in episode 4 since it was completely different from the manga art of the show. As a result, many fans expressed their concerns on social media, warning that this season would not be as good as the previous one.

However, Tanjiro's new talent has become the topic of conversation on Twitter as followers expressed their shock and delight at the change of events. The programme has received plaudits for its superb narrative and ability to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The episode has even been referred to be one of the greatest in the entire series by some.

What has happened thus far?

The fifth narrative arc in the anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is titled The Swordsmith Village Arc. It comes before the Mugen Train Arc and is the continuation of the Entertainment District Arc.

In this arc, Tanjiro and his companions, Nezuko, head to a remote village in search of skilled swordsmiths who can repair the broken Nichirin swords of the demon slayers.

When they get there, they learn that the community not only contains expert swordsmiths, but also a terrifying demon who has been terrorising the locals. The demon is revealed to be a formidable group of demons known as the Twelve Kizuki, who report directly to Muzan Kibutsuji.

Together, the swordsmiths and demon slayers fight the monster to defend the townsfolk. Tanjiro creates a potent new method during the conflict by fusing his water breathing technique with the recently learned Hinokami Kagura dance, enabling him to vanquish the demon and save the hamlet.

