One Piece anime guide: What to watch after the live-action season 1 finale

After over 20 years, Eiichiro Oda's iconic anime and manga series One Piece finally made its live-action debut on Netflix. The first season of the highly anticipated adaptation covers the initial East Blue saga, following Monkey D. Luffy's origin story and the gathering of the first Straw Hat pirates.

With eight episodes, viewers are introduced to fan favorites like Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji as they join Luffy's quest to become the King of the Pirates. The season culminates in an epic showdown against Arlong and his fishmen pirates to liberate Nami's village, bringing this opening chapter to a satisfying conclusion.

But for passionate One Piece fans, the story is far from over. With over 1,000 anime episodes and manga chapters, there are still countless adventures, friends, and foes that await the Straw Hats.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Fans can dive into the Loguetown arc after the One Piece live-action season 1 ending

In both the One Piece anime and manga, the story continues with the Loguetown arc immediately after the Arlong Park battle. This story arc spans around five episodes in the anime (episodes 48-53) and five manga volumes (chapters 96-100).

Loguetown is known as the city of the beginning and the end, as it's where Gold Roger was both born and executed. It's the last stop for Luffy and the crew before entering the Grand Line. Some key events in this arc include Luffy's first encounters with Marine Captain Smoker and the mysterious Revolutionary Dragon.

This arc provides a crucial setup for the Grand Line journey and highlights Luffy's unwavering commitment to becoming the King of Pirates.

Hence, One Piece fans should continue with episode 48 of the anime after finishing the live-action season 1 finale and dive into the Loguetown arc. Skipping these pivotal episodes is not recommended.

Anime-only arcs and Baroque Works saga

After the Loguetown arc, there are a few anime-only mini-arcs that depict the Straw Hats journeying toward Reverse Mountain and entering the Grand Line (episodes 54-61). These feature some lighthearted introductory adventures in the strange seas of the Grand Line.

Key episodes include Laboon's introduction, meeting Crocus, whale meat poisoning, and much more. These mini-arcs include some fun moments, but manga fans note they are not crucial to the overall plot.

This then leads into the Whiskey Peak and Baroque Works saga, which kicks off the Straw Hats' adventures in the Grand Line. It spans around 10 episodes and six manga volumes.

The arc introduces the secret crime organization Baroque Works and its quirky agents. It also marks the addition of Ms. All Sunday (Nico Robin) and Nefertari Vivi to the main cast.

The saga ends with a major showdown in Alabasta, with Luffy and the crew attempting to stop a civil war started by Baroque Works. This arc raises the stakes and expands the world-building of One Piece.

Conclusion

Netflix's live-action adaptation provides an excellent introduction to Luffy's quest and the endearing Straw Hat pirates. However, there are still over 1,000 anime episodes and manga chapters that follow, which showcase thrilling adventures, fearsome villains, and emotional backstories.

Key arcs to watch after season 1 include Loguetown, Entering the Grand Line, and the Baroque Works/Alabasta sagas. Following the anime and manga provides a deeper understanding of the rich world and lore of One Piece.

