One Piece chapter 1065 spoiler finally reveals VegaPunk in all his glory

One Piece chapter 1065 spoilers have arrived, and they contain some exciting information about Dr. VegaPunk. The chapter itself is titled Six Vegapunk.

Dr. Vegapunk has long been regarded as a great inventor whose numerous innovations have reshaped the world. He is the enigmatic scientist that the Straw Hats and Bonney have been looking for and that the World Government wants dead.

Since this is the final saga of One Piece, more and more mysteries are being unraveled. According to spoilers, this chapter contains some hints about the mystery of Dr. Vegapunk.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

One Piece chapter 1065 spoilers say that the upcoming chapter is all about Vegapunk

The Straw Hats will interact with Vegapunk 01

Spoilers from One Piece chapter 1065 reveal that Vegapunk 01, also known as Shaka, will finally meet and interact with the Straw Hat Pirates group led by Sanji and Nami. Shaka represents Dr. Vegapunk's good side.

In chapter 1064, Shaka was shown to be in contact with the Revolutionary Army's leader, Monkey D. Dragon, to whom he revealed his impending death.

Members of CP0 are on their way to Egghead Island to take down all of the Vegapunk's satellites, and the message is most likely referring to that.

The final three Vegapunks are introduced

Vegapunk 02 also known as Lilith (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

There are a total of six Vegapunks, and readers have already met Shaka, Lilith, and Atlas. The spoilers for the next chapter reveal that the remaining three Vegapunks will also be introduced.

It is also revealed that Edison and Pythagoras are robots, while York, the final Vegapunk, is apparently in charge of the other Vegapunks' food. This could imply that York is the main body, especially if he supplies the other Vegapunks with nourishment.

Why are there so many Vegapunks?

Atlas as seen in the manga One Piece (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Dr. Vegapunk divided himself into six satellites to increase his efficiency. These satellites inherited some of his characteristics as well as his genius. They also represent his various emotions. Shaka, for example, represents his good side, Atlas, his violence, and Lilith, his evil side.

Final thoughts

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE1065



The Leak Image of the "Ancient" Robot (Last Scene of the Chapter) The Leak Image of the "Ancient" Robot (Last Scene of the Chapter) #ONEPIECE1065The Leak Image of the "Ancient" Robot (Last Scene of the Chapter) https://t.co/JQN0JnvOg2

While the initial spoilers for One Piece chapter 1065 made it appear to be an average chapter, the latest revelations have piqued fans' interest significantly. It appears that a lot of new information about the enigmatic Dr. Vegapunk is about to emerge.

The discovery that Egghead Island, the location of Vegapunk's laboratory, is not a future but a past island appears to indicate that Vegapunk has been working backwards with his inventions.

All this information and more will be confirmed soon in the upcoming chapters. One Piece chapter 1065 will be released in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine on Monday, November 7, at 12 midnight JST. The chapter is free to read on MangaPlus, Viz Media's official website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

Poll : 0 votes