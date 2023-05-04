One Piece Chapter 1083 teaser hints that a major in-fandom war is brewing

The latest teaser for One Piece Chapter 1083 was released on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, and came from series leaker li1il1. While li1il1 has been somewhat inconsistent with their reports and news in the past, their recent contributions following the temporary retirement of other leakers have been fairly accurate.

While a leak for the upcoming issue is exciting in and of itself, fans are honing in on what the teaser from li1il1 means. As fans are currently interpreting it, there will be an inevitable in-fandom war between readers following the release of One Piece Chapter 1083, which can certainly be taken in a number of ways.

Despite the nearly infinite possibilities as to what this teaser could be hinting at, there are a few that stand out as the most likely. All that remains to be seen is whether One Piece Chapter 1083 will see the dreams and delusions of speculative fans come to pass.

One Piece Chapter 1083 tease has fans preparing to powerscale

Per Twitter user and reputable series news account @OP_SPOILERS2Ø23, leaker li1il1 shared a tease for One Piece Chapter 1083 with the fandom. The leaker claims that the chapter “will cause discussion and antagonism” among fans.

According to @OP_SPOILERS2Ø23, this suggests that the upcoming issue is an “agenda/powerscaling” one. This is certainly a fair guess considering what the leaker said in their initial tease.

Powerscaling and strength/ranking agendas are typically some of the most controversial and debate-inspiring topics on Twitter among anime fans. While there are some exceptions, most battle shonen series see fans become heavily invested in these topics.

As for what in-fandom war One Piece Chapter 1083 could be kicking up, fans are assuming that it either refers to Zoro and Sanji, Shanks and Mihawk, or the Admirals and the Yonko. Each presents some key information as to where the chapter could be headed. The first would signal a return to Egghead, the second either to the Cross Guild or Elbaf, and the third to Hachinosu Island.

Likewise, a follow-up tweet from @OP_SPOILERS2Ø23 suggests that the chapter eliminates one of the aforementioned destination options. Per the tweet, the chapter is not about Shanks versus Mihawk in terms of agendas and powerscaling. As a result, this would seemingly eliminate both a continued focus on the Cross Guild and a return to Elbaf as the setting.

In other words, One Piece Chapter 1083 will most likely bring viewers back to either Egghead Island or Hacinosu Island for a majority of its events. While either would certainly be welcome, some fans are expressing a preference for one over the other. In any case, the upcoming issue is undoubtedly set to be yet another exciting entry into the series.

