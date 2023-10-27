One Piece chapter 1096 compares Zoro to Silvers Rayleigh in a way no one expected

One Piece chapter 1096 is set to be released on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 12 am JST. However, the early raw scans and spoilers for this chapter are generating massive hype on Twitter as they showcase the arrival of the Rocks Pirates, Roger Pirates, and Garp at God Valley.

One Piece chapter 1096 spoilers not only unveil the events leading up to the God Valley Incident but also showcase younger versions of iconic characters such as Gol D. Roger, Silvers Rayleigh, Whitebeard, Big Mom, Shiki, Kaido, Captain John, and numerous other formidable figures.

The depiction of Silvers Rayleigh in this chapter has caught the attention of fans as they believe his younger self bears a striking resemblance to Zoro. A comparison has also been drawn by fans between how similar a young Roger and Ace look.

Zoro's resemblance to Silvers Rayleigh in One Piece chapter 1096 sparks global interest

Expand Tweet

Piece chapter 1096 raw scans and spoilers have shown two of the strongest pirate factions - Rocks Pirates and Roger Pirates - arriving at God Valley. Alongside them, the chapter also features marines such as Monkey D. Garp. This is the first time Oda has shown all the members of the Rocks Pirates together, with the only exception being their captain, Rocks D. Xebec.

The chapter also features a younger Roger and Silver Rayleigh, with their design having a lot in common with Luffy and Zoro. The raw scans show a clean-shaven Roger who is also carrying a straw hat that looks similar to Luffy's.

On the other hand, Rayleigh is seen wearing the same kind of attire that Zoro wore during the Raid on Onigashima. He also has a scar on his eye similar to Zoro's.

Expand Tweet

For a while now, it's been evident that the power dynamic between Roger and Rayleigh mirrors that of Luffy and Zoro, with Roger as the carefree, adventure-seeking captain and Rayleigh as his reliable support. The parallels between Roger and Rayleigh and Luffy and Zoro are striking, so it's no surprise that Oda opted for similar attire for this dynamic duo in One Piece chapter 1096.

In the raw scans of One Piece chapter 1096, Roger is revealed without his iconic mustache, and the resemblance to Portgas D. Ace is remarkable. The uncanny similarity between this father-son duo has prompted some fans to contemplate what could have been had Ace not met his tragic end during the Marineford War.

Expand Tweet

The raw scans have also shown the Rocks Pirates arriving at God Valley, with their crew leaving fans speechless. This is the time first time Oda has showcased all the members of the Rocks Pirates together and this stacked crew includes legendary pirates such as Whitebeard, Big Mom, Kaido, Golden Lion Shiki, Captain John, and the former Empress of Amazon Lily, Gloriosa or Elder Nyon.

The captain of the Rocks Pirates, Rocks D. Xebec, is the only one absent from this ridiculously powerful ensemble. This has caused some fans to speculate that Oda might be cooking something different for a character of his calibre as he managed to bring such powerful individuals into his crew.

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1096 spoilers have also disclosed that Jinny, one of the slaves on God Valley, is the one responsible for leaking information about the island to the outside world. This revelation could potentially explain why all the powerful factions converged on this particular location.

Hence, it is likely that Jinny played a pivotal role in the God Valley incident, with the plan being to steal the Devil Fruits during this commotion and eat the fruit to escape God Valley and the navy's siege.

Oda has masterfully revealed a lot about Kuma's backstory through the God Valley flashback, but has kept the actual battle between Rocks Pirates, Roger Pirates, and the Navy a mystery. Thus, it will be interesting to see what else he has in store for fans in the coming chapters.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.