One Piece episode 1131: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1131 is set to release on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 11:15 PM Japanese Standard Time per the latest official release information. Following the start of Bartholomew Kuma’s new life with Ginny in the Sorbet Kingdom, fans can expect to see a significant time skip occur, and bring with it new troubles.

Unfortunately, a lack of pre-release anime spoilers is all but guaranteed. However, fans do have official release information for One Piece episode 1131, and a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming installment.

One Piece episode 1131 release date and time

Ginny and Kuma's idyllic new life together will likely be interrupted by more chaos and tragedy in One Piece episode 1131 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1131 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:15 PM JST on Sunday, June 1, 2025. For most international fans, this means a release sometime during the day on Saturday locally. A very small number of overseas audiences will instead see the episode air early in the morning the day after. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

One Piece episode 1131 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:15AM, Sunday, June 1, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10:15AM, Sunday, June 1, 2025 British Summer Time 3:15PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:15PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:45PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:15PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:15PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:45PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025

One Piece episode 1131 where to watch

One Piece episode 1131's injection of tragedy into Ginny and Kuma's lives may also bring a silver lining with it (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. With Netflix streaming the Egghead Arc as it releases in Japan, either of the above two platforms will allow fans to see the newest episode. However, it’s unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series’ latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead Arc at the time of this article’s writing.

One Piece episode 1130 recap

One Piece episode 1130 began with the human hunting game beginning. The Holy Knights were seen competing with each other over who’d win as focus shifted to Monkey D. Garp speaking with then-Fleet Admiral Kong about Gol D. Roger’s moves. This inspired him to go to God Valley, where the Rocks Pirates were also headed to reclaim stolen treasure. Focus then shifted to Emporio Ivankov trying to inspire the other slaves to escape the island.

After breaking free of their restraints, Ivankov and Ginny revealed their plan to steal two Devil Fruits which were the prizes of the human hunting game. These were the Paw-Paw Fruit and the Mythical Zoan-type Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon. As their plan began, the Roger Pirates, Rocks Pirates, and Marines led by Garp all arrived at the island. The Holy Knights also got involved in the battle royale this caused in an attempt to protect the Celestial Dragons.

Focus then returned to Ivankov, Kuma, and Ginny, who got both Fruits but were cornered by Big Mom. They lost the Fish-Fish Fruit as a result, with Kuma eating the Paw-Paw Fruit after. Saint Jaygarcia Saturn then appeared, briefly speaking with Kuma before he and the others escaped. A brief conversation and clash between Roger and Rocks was then seen. The issue ended with Ivankov parting ways with Ginny and Kuma, who’d remain in the Sorbet Kingdom together.

One Piece episode 1131 what to expect (speculative)

Following the start of Ginny and Kuma’s new life in the Sorbet Kingdom, One Piece episode 1131 should jump fairly far into their future together. They’ll likely have some sort of romance between them, but not officially or explicitly be together as a couple. However, they should clearly have established a life together in the Sorbet Kingdom.

Unfortunately, given the tragedy of Kuma’s life and how his life story seemingly affected Jewelry Bonney, tragedy should find the pair again soon. It’s likely that the World Government will somehow be involved, possibly even as retaliation for their escape from God Valley. The episode should end with the pair either preparing to fight for their home, or leaving it behind for greener pastures.

