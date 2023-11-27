One Piece might have already revealed who the 'Man Marked by Flames' is in God Valley flashback

The world of One Piece is filled with intriguing mysteries and enigmatic characters, and one such figure that has captured the imagination of fans is the "Man Marked by Flames".

This mysterious individual, rumored to possess the last remaining Road Poneglyph, has become the subject of intense speculation and theories within the One Piece community. The clues and hints scattered throughout the One Piece storyline have provided tantalizing glimpses into the identity and significance of this character.

One Piece Theory: Decoding the Identity of "The Man Marked by Flames"

Kid discusses about the Man Marked by Flames (Image via Shueisha)

In Chapter 1081, Blackbeard mentions hearing a rumor about the "Man Marked by Flames" possessing a Road Poneglyph. This information aligns with Kid's earlier mention of the same character. The question arises: how did these pirates come across this rumor? The link between Blackbeard and Law through the Rocky Port Incident and the Warlords provides a possible connection. Kid and Killer, on the other hand, may have learned about the "Man Marked by Flames" from a commander they defeated from Big Mom's crew.

One Piece Theory: The Man on a Pitch Black Ship and The Missing Road Poneglyph

Laffitte as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Laffitte's mention of the "Man Marked by Flames" being associated with a "pitch black ship" in Chapter 1081 is an intriguing clue. While its meaning is elusive, hidden references to a black ship tattoo have appeared in different factions, including the Navy, Ivankov's crew, and Whitebeard's former crew. The common link among these groups is God Valley, suggesting a potential connection.

Burgess and Blackbeard's mention of two missing Road Poneglyphs leads us to Fishman Island. The Road Poneglyph was present when Roger visited the island with Oden but disappeared by the time Robin discovered its location years later. The chaos and turmoil during the Great Pirate Era at Fishman Island provide a plausible explanation for the disappearance. Whoever took it must have discovered its significance after Roger's death.

One Piece Theory: "The Man Marked by Flames" may be from the Government and may have a Devil Fruit Power

Shiryu (Image via Toei Animation)

Shiryu's suggestion that the "Man Marked by Flames" is associated with the World Government adds another layer to the mystery. If true, it implies that someone from the government infiltrated Fishman Island and took the Road Poneglyph physically. The clues point toward a pirate from Roger's and Whitebeard's era, raising questions about their motives and knowledge of the Road Poneglyphs.

Laffitte's mention of the Man Marked by Flames' ability to conjure giant whirlpools being potentially linked to a Devil Fruit power presents a complex clue. Speculations arise regarding the origin of this power, and connections to the events at God Valley become apparent. The possibility of one of the six Devil Fruits from the God Valley tournament being involved adds to the intrigue.

One Piece Theory: Silver Axe is the "Man Marked By The Flames"

The Road Poneglyph at the Fishman Island (Image via Toei Animation)

Oda's hint in The Road to Laughtale Volume 1 suggests that the last Road Poneglyph might be hidden on an unexplored island. Following this logic, it is likely that the stolen Road Poneglyph from Fishman Island was concealed on a nearby island claimed by its possessor.

Drawing from the clues presented, it becomes apparent that all rumors and leads regarding the "Man Marked by Flames" trace back to God Valley. It is highly plausible that this individual is a survivor of the God Valley incident, possessing knowledge of the Poneglyph at Fishman Island and hiding it within their territory.

The Rocks Pirates (Image via Toei Animation)

The survivor is believed to be a member of the Rocks Pirates, specifically the lesser-known pirate known as Silver Axe. Obtaining the burn scar and Devil Fruit power during the God Valley incident, this survivor guards the Road Poneglyph and remains an elusive figure within the One Piece narrative.

Final Thoughts

In the vast world of One Piece, the identity of the "Man Marked by Flames" continues to captivate fans, and with theories abound, the truth remains shrouded in mystery. As the story unfolds, Eiichiro Oda may surprise us with unexpected twists and revelations, keeping us engaged in the thrilling journey toward discovering the secrets of the Grand Line.

