One Punch Man chapter 195: Major spoilers to expect

Fans have been anticipating the release of One Punch Man chapter 195 ever since the previous chapter dropped more than a week ago. While enthusiasts of the manga do have the option to look into ONE's original webcomic to find out what they could expect in the next chapter, the introduction of new plotlines has made it difficult to foretell what will actually unfold.

The previous chapter saw Flashy Flash and Saitama's fight get interrupted, following which, the two heroes, alongside Genos, went to a monster's location. There, the trio encountered Sonic, Flame, and Wind, and defeated them. Soon after that, Saitama found Manako, following which the heroes went to Sitch, wanting to meet Blast.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and the original webcomic.

One Punch Man chapter 195 may show Speed-o'-Sound Sonic being approached by Gale Wind and Hellfire Flame, among other developments

Blast may reveal something crucial about "God" in One Punch Man chapter 195

Blast as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Blast is a hero that is often absent in the manga. Hence, no one expected Flashy Flash, Saitama, and Manako to meet him as easily as they did. They wanted to meet him to ask him about the "God." Thus, One Punch Man chapter 195 may see Flash and Blast disclose the information they possess, possibly allowing fans to understand something about the otherworldly being.

Hopefully, the rank 1 hero may not have to hide any data due to confidentiality. If that does happen, fans can expect Saitama or Flash to possibly place a bet with the hero, the outcome of which may be decided by a battle. Considering how Saitama has always wanted to fight strong foes, Blast might just be a challenge for him.

Flashy Flash may reveal his past with Sonic in One Punch Man chapter 195

Flashy Flash as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

The previous chapter of One Punch Man gave fans a glimpse of a flashback featuring Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. Thus, the upcoming chapter may finally reveal how the two ninjas knew each other. Considering that Saitama was with Flashy Flash, there is a good chance that the Caped Baldy will be the one who will be curious and ask the ninja hero.

As evident in the flashback glimpse, Flash and Sonic were scolded by some teacher. Given that the flashback itself featured the children being treated poorly, there is a likely chance that the ninja students were treated poorly in their academy.

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic may plot a fight against Flashy Flash in One Punch Man chapter 195

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As evident from the original webcomic's story, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic is set to be approached by Gale Wind and Hellfire Flame. They are set to inform Sonic about the return of their leader, who was once defeated by a battle with Blast.

Given that Blast was now on Earth, the two ninjas would want Sonic to take him down. Thus, Flame and Wind are likely set to enlist Sonic's help for the same.

With this, Sonic may likely plot a plan that would have him fight Flashy Flash as well. Hence, fans may possibly see Sonic making his move against the two heroes.

