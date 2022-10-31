One Punch Man (Theory): Who are Saitama's parents?

Little is known about Saitama, the main character of the popular series One Punch Man. Sure, it is common knowledge that he trained so hard that his hair fell out. But he also became so unimaginably powerful that he can now beat almost anyone with a single punch. He then chose to become a superhero because he was bored.

However, no additional information was provided in the form of a backstory. As a result, readers are left with a gaping hole in their knowledge of who Saitama is and where he came from.

This article discusses the question of Saitama's parentage. Continue reading to find out more.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Punch Man. The opinions expressed within the article are solely those of the author.

Who are the parents of One Punch Man hero Saitama?

What information has been revealed about Saitama's family?

Saitama (Image via Madhouse)

One Punch Man creator ONE has purposefully kept Saitama's past hidden, including details about his family. The only time readers have learned anything about his past is through brief glimpses that reveal nothing about his family.

Naturally, this has given the impression that Saitama was born to ordinary parents. His training then led him to gain powers, which is a story often met with skepticism by others in the manga. Thus, if there is an actual source of power that Saitama tapped into, it is still unknown.

Even his surname is unknown and hence cannot be associated with any character.

Is Blast Saitama's father?

Saitama and Blast as seen in the manga (Image via ONE/Yusuke Murata/Shueisha/Viz Media)

There is a popular One Punch Man fan theory about Saitama's family: some fans believe Blast is Saitama's father. This could explain where Saitama's powers come from.

Blast is one of the most powerful heroes in the Hero Association. This theory has arisen primarily because Blast is also shown to be a part-time hero who fights as a hobby, and his costume is strikingly similar to Saitama's.

If not his father, he could be an uncle or brother, according to other fan speculations.

Final thoughts

Saitama from the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Saitama, the hero of One Punch Man, will always be known for being ridiculously overpowered. However, no information about his parents is provided in the series and it might be better that way.

Because this is a parody anime, the need for a proper backstory for the protagonist, which we see in most shonen series, is clearly subverted.

Being related to Blast would make the series cliche. Furthermore, it would undermine the absurdity of the premise of Saitama's power. The main point is that there is no sense or meaning behind Saitama's massive amount of power.

Saitama's backstory is probably as plain and uninteresting as his parents' characters are.

Poll : 0 votes