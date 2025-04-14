Overhaul, not Shigaraki, is My Hero Academia's best-written villain, and it's obvious why

My Hero Academia certainly has no shortage of villains. In fact, the series' massive repertoire of villains is one of the primary reasons for its overwhelming success, as it showcased just how flawed the hero society truly is. Fans immediately regard Tomura Shigaraki as the most well-written villain of the series, and it’s easy to see why. He possesses nearly everything needed to be a standout antagonist, from a tragic backstory to powers broken beyond comprehension.

Ad

But here's the thing — for much of the series, Shigaraki as a "villain" was a work in progress. In other words, he seemed like a villain who was still trying to discover his true identity. In contrast, Kai Chisaki, also known as Overhaul, entered the show as a "fully formed" villain. He's not just a good villain—he is the perfect example of what a well-written villain should be.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the author. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

Why Overhaul is My Hero Academia's best-written villain

Expand Tweet

Ad

A villain's introduction or first impression can determine their entire impact on a show. When Kai Chisaki, aka Overhaul, was first introduced in My Hero Academia, it wasn't through subtle foreshadowing or slow-burn development.

In his very first appearance, Overhaul walked straight into the hideout of the League of Villains and completely dismantled one of Shigaraki's henchmen by exploding him into a pile of blood and dust. He didn't stop there—he proceeded to lecture Shigaraki on how to be a proper villain.

Ad

Overhaul's introduction in My Hero Academia stands as the best example of how to introduce a legitimate threat. His next appearance further convinced fans that he was on an entirely different level than any other villain we had seen up to that point. He wasn't your average villain of the week; he was an ideology-driven maniac who despised the very concept of Quirks and sought to erase them from existence.

Kai Chisaki in My Hero Academia (image via Studio Bones)

There are definitely many evil characters in My Hero Academia. However, Overhaul's introduction and subsequent appearances established him as the best of the bunch. He didn't seek to destroy everything like Shigaraki, nor did he aspire to rule over humanity like All For One. What he truly wanted was to restore the yakuza to power by rendering Quirks obsolete.

Ad

Overhaul wasn't killing people just for the thrill of it — he did so because he believed it to be a necessary part of his plan. This particular ideology is most evident in his treatment of Eri. He abused and exploited a child as an experiment, as he repeatedly tore her apart and reassembled her just to use her blood for his Quirk-destroying bullets.

This act wasn't just evil — it was downright unforgivable. He crossed a line that rendered him irredeemable. Moreover, his complete disregard for human lives—even those of his own allies—made him even more detestable. Furthermore, he carried out his actions because he truly believed they were justified.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

That said, Overhaul wasn't a cartoonishly evil villain like All For One. He wasn't a generic evil mastermind; he was a disciple. He genuinely believed that his actions were fulfilling the vision of his Boss, the previous leader of Shie Hassaikai, even if his heinous crimes vastly contradicted his beloved Boss's ideals.

What made Overhaul's story truly memorable, though, is his ultimate defeat. His climactic battle against Deku was one of the series' best fights. For all his arrogance and meticulous planning, Overhaul was humiliated and outclassed by a kid with enough raw power to shatter all his ambitions into thousands of pieces.

Ad

However, Overhaul's karma didn't stop at his defeat. While he was being transported away in a van, Shigaraki and the League of Villains showed up to add further insult to injury. They dismembered him, leaving him completely Quirkless and at their mercy.

He didn't die a respectable death in battle; instead, he was utterly humiliated and reduced to a powerless civilian. Moreover, the fact that Shigaraki landed the finishing blow made his defeat all the more ironic.

Ad

Final thoughts

There's no denying that Tomura Shigaraki is one of My Hero Academia's greatest and most memorable villains. However, it took many chapters to establish him as a proper final antagonist for the series, while Overhaul simply appeared, made a lasting impact, and exited the stage without overstaying his welcome.

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Srinjoy Ghosh Srinjoy is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with an in-depth knowledge of his dynamic genre. Currently in his third year of college, he has over a year's experience previously writing for HowdySports, FirstSportz, and Sportsknot/Sportszion.



Srinjoy was introduced to pop culture via movies and TV series he binged on during his school days. This piqued his interest in the genre and further exposed him to the intriguing world of manga and anime. In his role at Sportskeeda, Srinjoy ensures that he triple checks all sources of information so that he doesn't publish false, irrelevant, or unethical content.



When not ideating on anime, Srinjoy likes to immerse himself in the world of books. Know More