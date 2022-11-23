Project Blue Lock memes take over Twitter as Japan beats Germany in FIFA World Cup 2022

It looks like Japan's Project Blue Lock was a complete success. In a shocking turn of events, the Blue Samurai stepped up to the challenge and took down the mighty Germany 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 23.

At the time of writing this article, Japan are off celebrating a major win while fans have taken to social media to credit Ego Jinpachi, the soccer coach in the Blue Lock anime. The coach hired by the Japanese Football Federation seems to have succeeded in his first towards winning Japan the World Cup.

Twitter flooded with Blue Lock memes after Japan beats Germany in FIFA World Cup 2022

What happened

Moments ago, a new sports anime took the world by storm. Written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, Blue Lock captivated viewers with its unique take on soccer. The series opted for an authentic approach to the sport, using real-life footballing icons as examples.

As of Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Japan has beaten Germany in the FIFA World Cup 2022, with the scoreline standing at 2-1. A shock indeed, following Argentina's loss to Saudi Arabia by a similar scoreline in the competition.

hatena @705point8 THIS WAS TRULY MY BLUE LOCK THIS WAS TRULY MY BLUE LOCK https://t.co/qn63RTrzKD

Germany took the lead in the first half thanks to a penalty. It was coolly dispatched by midfielder İlkay Gündoğan. Thus, the two went into the break 1-0. But in the second half, Japan looked like a different team. Playing with renewed passion and vigor, they leveled the scores through Ritsu Doan (75') and went ahead thanks to Takuma Asano (83').

With this result, Japan have now beaten the Germans in three successive meetings in the FIFA World Cup.

What's taking over Twitter

With Japan snatching the win, Project Blue Lock memes have begun to flood social media. Fans and enthusiasts alike credited the "Blue Lock" system with aiding the national team in achieving success on the world's biggest stage. The perfect striker may not have emerged, but they did manage to cause a huge upset.

Snezz ⛓️ @sijirnds Japan have just beat Germany in the World Cup. Ego is actually doing something in Blue lock Japan have just beat Germany in the World Cup. Ego is actually doing something in Blue lock https://t.co/BxDVSLcF2n

👁‍🗨ayti @sugurugetowo Japan winning against Germany in uniforms designed by the blue lock mangaka is crazy Japan winning against Germany in uniforms designed by the blue lock mangaka is crazy https://t.co/LN7h0fxchd

After all, Ego's goal was to make a formidable striker that would change the fate of the country's team. With a win against the four-time world champions, fans have deemed the project a total success, stating that Ego would be proud.

At the final whistle, Twitter was flooded with memes pointing out that Blue Lock was real. Ego Jinpachi's efforts in the anime to create an egotistical and revolutionary striker whose sole focus was scoring may not have borne fruit. But he managed to form a team capable of challenging for the coveted trophy.

Marshall 🇳🇱 @TheMessiguyy Blue lock project hit him hard Blue lock project hit him hard https://t.co/vNYd3GpP0i

炎 @ducnotbung @GiggukAZ THEY WATCHED BLUE LOCK AT HALF TIME IM CONVINCED @GiggukAZ THEY WATCHED BLUE LOCK AT HALF TIME IM CONVINCED https://t.co/ecywX6WJtl

As with all major events, memes are forever present. Popular templates featuring well-known characters spread throughout social media like wildfire. Japanese fans were ecstatic, and anime fans worldwide, too, had something to celebrate.

Final Thoughts

Kaneshiro's series took the world by storm when it was released, being hailed as the next big thing after Haikyuu!!. The anime was unique in its approach to soccer and utilized a simple method of depicting scenes and explaining tactics, roles, and formations that even non-soccer fans could watch and appreciate.

With Japan standing tall against Germany, Project Blue Lock has become the talk of the internet. With one game down and two to go, fans are eager to see how far Ego's genius takes them.

