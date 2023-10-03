Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 2 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective has taken the anime world by storm with its unique combination of crime, mystery, and psychological intrigue. In episode 1, two unlikely allies come together to solve a chilling murder case, setting the stage for a suspenseful series filled with unexpected twists and complex character dynamics.
As the titular Ron's power to persuade culprits to end their own lives is revealed, the series not only delves into the complexities of the crimes they investigate but also uncovers the hidden demons that live in the minds of its main characters.
With an intriguing premise and captivating personalities, fans eagerly anticipate the release of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 2.
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 2 to air on October 9, 2023
Fans will be delighted to know that new episodes of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective are scheduled to be released on a weekly basis.
Episode 2 will be released on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. The release schedule for it is as follows:
- Indian Standard Time (IST): at 7:00 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023
- Central European Time (CEST): at 3:30 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023
- Pacific Time (PST): at 06:30 am on Monday, October 9, 2023
- Eastern European Time (EEST): at 4:30 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023
- Philippines Standard Time (PHT): at 9:30 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023
- Singapore Standard Time (SST): at 9:30 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): at 10:30 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023
- Australian Capital Territory (ACST): at 11:00 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023
- Eastern Indonesian Time (EIST): at 10:30 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023
- Korean Standard Time (KST): at 10:30 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023
Where to watch Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective anime
Fans of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective can catch all episodes of the series on Crunchyroll, which has obtained the licensing rights of the anime and is streaming it worldwide.
Viewers can access Crunchyroll's website or mobile application to watch the latest episodes as and when they become available. Additionally, the platform offers both subbed and dubbed versions, allowing fans to choose their preferred language for an immersive viewing experience.
Recap of episode 1
Struggling detective Isshiki Totomaru seeks the assistance of Ron Kamonohashi, a former detective who is banned from working on cases. Together, they form a team to unravel the mysteries behind a series of murders.
While examining a crime scene, Ron deduces that every victim didn't put up a struggle before their death, leading them to narrow down their search. Instructing Isshiki to go undercover, Ron exposes a perilous barber who attempts to drown Isshiki.
Ron possesses an unsettling aura that becomes evident when he commands the barber to take his own life, only to be thwarted by Isshiki. During this encounter, Ron discloses that he had a 100% case-solving rate and a 0% arrest rate as he unknowingly compelled culprits to end their lives.
What to expect in Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 2
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 1 adapted chapter 1, titled The Case of the Metropolitan Serial Drownings, of the manga. Going by the order, episode 2 is expected to adapt chapter 2, The Case of the Locked Room Piggy Bank Theft.
The episode should briefly delve into Kamonohashi's past as a detective-in-making at Blue Training Academy and the reason for getting his license revoked. It should also feature Kamonohashi and Isshiki putting their brains to work to solve a case of piggy bank theft.
Get ready to once again be captivated by the enigmatic world of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective on October 9, 2023.
