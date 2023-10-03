Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 2 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective has taken the anime world by storm with its unique combination of crime, myste­ry, and psychological intrigue. In episode 1, two unlikely allies come together to solve a chilling murde­r case, setting the stage for a suspenseful series filled with unexpecte­d twists and complex character dynamics.

As the titular Ron's power to pe­rsuade culprits to end their own lives is revealed, the series not only delves into the comple­xities of the crimes they investigate but also uncovers the hidden demons that live in the minds of its main characters.

With an intriguing premise and captivating personalities, fans eagerly anticipate the release of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 2.

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 2 to air on October 9, 2023

Fans will be delighted to know that new episodes of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective­ are scheduled to be released on a weekly basis.

Episode 2 will be released on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. The release schedule for it is as follows:

Indian Standard Time (IST): at 7:00 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023

Central European Time (CEST): at 3:30 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023

Pacific Time (PST): at 06:30 am on Monday, October 9, 2023

Eastern European Time (EEST): at 4:30 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023

Philippines Standard Time (PHT): at 9:30 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023

Singapore Standard Time (SST): at 9:30 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023

Japanese Standard Time (JST): at 10:30 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023

Australian Capital Territory (ACST): at 11:00 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023

Eastern Indonesian Time (EIST): at 10:30 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023

Korean Standard Time (KST): at 10:30 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023

Where to watch Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective anime

Fans of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective can catch all episodes of the series on Crunchyroll, which has obtaine­d the licensing rights of the anime and is streaming it worldwide.

Viewers can access Crunchyroll's website or mobile application to watch the latest episodes as and when they become available. Additionally, the platform offers both subbed and dubbed versions, allowing fans to choose their preferred language for an immersive viewing experience.

Recap of episode 1

Struggling dete­ctive Isshiki Totomaru seeks the assistance of Ron Kamonohashi, a former dete­ctive who is banned from working on cases. Together, they form a te­am to unravel the mysterie­s behind a series of murde­rs.

While examining a crime scene, Ron deduces that every victim didn't put up a struggle before their death, leading them to narrow down their search. Instructing Isshiki to go unde­rcover, Ron exposes a pe­rilous barber who attempts to drown Isshiki.

Ron possesses an unsettling aura that becomes evident when he commands the barber to take his own life, only to be thwarted by Isshiki. During this encounter, Ron disclose­s that he had a 100% case­-solving rate and a 0% arrest rate as he unknowingly compelled culprits to end their lives.

What to expect in Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 2

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 1 adapted chapter 1, titled The Case of the Metropolitan Serial Drownings, of the manga. Going by the order, episode 2 is expected to adapt chapter 2, The Case of the Locked Room Piggy Bank Theft.

The episode should briefly delve into Kamonohashi's past as a detective-in-making at Blue Training Academy and the reason for getting his license revoked. It should also feature Kamonohashi and Isshiki putting their brains to work to solve a case of piggy bank theft.

Get ready to once again be captivate­d by the enigmatic world of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective on October 9, 2023.

