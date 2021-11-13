Dragon Ball Super manga 78: Everything we know so far

While Dragon Ball Super manga 77 gave fans a lot to be happy with, the closing scenes of the chapter only whetted fans' appetites for Dragon Ball Super manga 78.

Unfortunately, there are very few Dragon Ball Super manga 78 spoilers out right now, which means speculate is all we can do. That being said, there are some key moments we can bank on Dragon Ball Super manga 78 having when it does release.

Dragon Ball Super Manga 78: Release, leaks, and predictions

Official release and spoiler leak window

Dragon Ball Super manga 77 was officially released on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Fans should keep in mind the Wednesday release was part of a special Shonen Jump issue, and the regular release day is Sunday.

Dragon Ball Hot Takes @DBHotTakes Granolah reveals himself to both Goku and Vegeta.

Dragon Ball Super Volume 16 colored page Granolah reveals himself to both Goku and Vegeta.Dragon Ball Super Volume 16 colored page https://t.co/0Mc6e1VE6p

That being said, Dragon Ball Super manga 78 should officially be released on Sunday, November 19, 2021. This is the closest Sunday release date to one month from the original release, and a Weekly Shonen Jump is already scheduled for release that day.

In the roughly four days leading up, fans can expect to see more detailed leaks as well as scanlations to come out before the official release. While scanlations and leaks shouldn’t be treated as the final word, recent scanlations and leaks have been very accurate. Given the very little info that has already leaked, fans can only hope this stays true for Dragon Ball Super manga 78.

Dragon Ball Super manga 78 confirmed leaks so far

As of this writing, only one major detail has been confirmed as an official leak. Although it’s a great detail indeed to see leaked, it’s the only verifiable leak for Dragon Ball Super manga 78 currently.

The closing pages of Dragon Ball Super manga 77 saw the Heeters getting close to gathering the Cerealian-Namekian Dragon Balls. These are the same Dragon Balls we see Monaito become the Guardian of in his flashback.

The tweet containing the verifiable leak shows Elec summoning and speaking with the yet-unnamed Dragon, presumably asking for a wish to be granted. The implications for this are immense, as it could totally change the current landscape of the Granolah the Survivor arc as we know it.

While we’ll have to wait for the official release of Dragon Ball Super manga 78 to comment further, the implications from this leak are dangerous and immense.

Dragon Ball Super manga 78 predictions

As far as what fans hope and expect to see in Dragon Ball Super manga 78, Bardock vs Gas is definitely at the top of that list. The tease that Gas gave fans in chapter 77’s closing pages has piqued the communities interest. Bardock always gets Dragon Ball fans on their feet, but the use of the word “indignity” truly made fans curious as to what went down in their fight.

DHRUVAVEER @dhruvaveer

I have a theory about what's gonna happen nxt on dbs manga , what if ELEC uses the wish to revive BARDOCK for GAS , so that he can have his revenge by defeating BARDOCK @DBSChronicles what do u think ?? I have a theory about what's gonna happen nxt on dbs manga , what if ELEC uses the wish to revive BARDOCK for GAS , so that he can have his revenge by defeating BARDOCK @DBSChronicles what do u think ??

Something we can also expect to see is a change in Granolah’s behavior and objectives, hopefully ending with a team up between Granolah and our Saiyan protagonists. Granolah was able to go toe-to-toe with both Vegeta and Goku in some of their best forms. Clearly, he’s able to keep up with them in a fight.

Finally, if we’re expecting to see the fight between Bardock and Gas then we can also expect to see how Monaito and Granolah escape. Unfortunately, fans saw Granolah’s mother Muezli die at Elec’s hand in chapter 77, a fact fans also saw Granolah learn in that chapter. Dragon Ball Super manga 78 should, at least, show us Granolah’s reaction to learning this.

Final thoughts

While there are very few verifiable leaks for Dragon Ball Super manga 78 as of this writing, fans can still count on a few key details being present. The final fight between the Heeters and the Saiyans/Granolah will likely complete its setup in the final chapter.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The two clearest matchups as of right now should be Granolah vs Elec and Goku vs Gas. Interestingly enough, we may find Vegeta in a two-on-one vs Macki and Oil, which should also prove to be a great fight. Be sure to keep an eye out for Dragon Ball Super manga 78 to see these potential matchups, details, and more.

Edited by R. Elahi