Spirited Away: Why is No Face attached to Chihiro? 

Spirited Away is a cinematic masterpiece that came out in 1994. It is a staple in the history of Japanese animation.

The brainchild of Hayao Miyazaki, Spirited Away is nothing short of excellent. It features a quintessential Ghibli fantasy coupled with an underlying social commentary that is still relevant to this day.

Spirited Away is replete with hidden symbolism. It features a plethora of characters, including No Face, who is now iconic in the anime community.

Not only has No Face found its way into modern popular culture, but it has also sparked debate over its unusual and uncanny disposition, which is both inviting and unnerving.

Disclaimer: Contains spoilers for Spirited Away

No Face is believed to have been drawn to Chihiro's uncorrupted nature in Spirited Away

Upon first glance, No Face seems like a malevolent spirit with a macabre disposition. However, as the story progresses, viewers realize its multi-faceted nature.

The lonely and wandering spirit is capable of absorbing the energy and personality of the creatures around it and feeding off of them. This symbolizes the consequences of human exposure to excess and greed.

Chihiro Ogino, the protagonist of the film, first encounters No Face when it appears on the bridge leading to the bathhouse. Both the viewer and Chihiro are immediately captivated by its presence as it creates a sense of mystique.

There are several theories that suggest why No Face is so drawn to Chihiro. However, the most widely accepted one is that the enigmatic spirit is fascinated by the pure and soft nature of the girl, untainted by the prevalent corruption of her surroundings.

No Face is an oblivious spirit who, in its original untainted form, remains susceptible to its environment. As mentioned earlier, it feeds off the personalities of the surrounding beings, making it an extremely volatile entity.

When it first encounters Chihiro, the spirit is believed to be fascinated by her sincerity and ingenuity in the swarm of corruption and disdainful demeanor. This contributes to the core symbolism of the movie.

One must note that the narrative of Spirited Away has a stark underlying message signifying humanity's eventual corruption and how it creeps into nature's inherent innocence.

No Face is believed to have initially been looking for acknowledgment from Chihiro, driven by its interest in her. However, as the spirit begins to indulge in the excess provided in the bathhouse, it craves more and eventually turns into an engorged monster.

It is Chihiro who brings No Face back to its original self as she counters the hedonistic energy in the bathhouse. The spirit goes on to assist Chihiro in her journey to Zeniba and ends up staying with her as her spinner.

The dynamic between Chihiro and No Face is one of the core aspects of the narrative, inviting critical discussions about the nature of their relationship.

Both played a significant role in each other’s development throughout the plot. No Face was, in a way, liberated by Chihiro from the bleak surroundings it was exposed to.

The social message delivered by Spirited Away has stood the test of time, and the film remains one of the most powerful storytelling experiences of all time.

